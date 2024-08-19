State Grid Xuzhou power Supply Company: full electric kitchen to help "Fu Yang" new consumption boom

XUZHOU, China, Aug. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Every year from the beginning of the beginning to the third day, the whole city of Xuzhou enters the mode of "eating Fu sheep". Fu sheep, that is, the mutton after the fall. Relatives and friends together, invited to eat mutton, drink sheep soup, and become a unique local landscape. It is worth mentioning that as early as May 2021, "Xuzhou Fu Sheep Food Custom" was listed in the fifth batch of national intangible cultural heritage representative project list of folklore projects, which can be described as eating sheep into the "national team".

The practice of placing large POTS on charcoal stoves in the past is gradually being replaced by electrified equipment. "At first, we used charcoal cooking POTS, and then liquefied gas. Either they were not clean enough or we were worried about safety. Then we switched to electric cooking utensils. "Said the owner of the mutton restaurant.

"In recent years, we have actively promoted the transformation of catering electrification, advocated the new concept of" replacing coal with electricity and gas with electricity ", and comprehensively promoted the green energy use of the catering industry. At present, 720 "all-electric kitchens" and 65 all-electric demonstration catering blocks have been built." State Grid Xuzhou power supply company relevant person in charge.

SOURCE State Grid Xuzhou Power Supply Company