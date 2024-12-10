State Grid Xuzhou Power Supply Company: Helping to boost the "green content" of industrial development

XUZHOU, China, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, the Jiangzhuang Energy Storage Power Station, the first power grid-side energy storage project in Xuzhou City, Jiangsu Province, has successfully achieved full-capacity "fully charged and fully discharged" operation. The installed capacity of this project is 50 megawatts/100 megawatt-hours, and it can store 100,000 kilowatt-hours of electrical energy.

As an old industrial base and a resource-based city in China, Xuzhou City is speeding up the construction of demonstration projects such as the integration of power plants, power sources, power grids, loads and energy storage, as well as the new energy microgrids based on big data and AI algorithms for steel enterprises. It is also building a number of distributed photovoltaic and user-side energy storage power stations to enhance the "green content" and "gold content" of industrial development.

State Grid Xuzhou Power Supply Company has established a special working team for new energy storage services. It takes the initiative to adapt to the rapid development trend of new energy, continuously improves the power supply service system, and promotes the rational layout of power grid-side energy storage by means of on-site investigations, data analysis and other forms, combined with the city's energy storage planning blueprint.

As a "new energy + energy storage" project, the Jiangzhuang Energy Storage Power Station can use clean energy such as wind energy and solar energy to "charge" during the low electricity consumption period. And then it can transmit these green electricity to thousands of households during the peak electricity consumption period. According to estimates, the power station can transmit up to 200,000 kilowatt-hours of clean energy to the power grid every day, which is equivalent to saving 60,000 tons of standard coal.

"This energy storage power station adopts the technological route of lithium iron phosphate batteries with high safety, which can be charged and discharged more than 6,000 times and can operate for at least 10 years. Under the unified dispatching of State Grid Jiangsu Electric Power Company, through the storage and release of electrical energy, it can also effectively improve the peak-shaving capacity of Xuzhou's power grid," said Shu Cheng, deputy director of the Development and Planning Department of State Grid Xuzhou Power Supply Company.

SOURCE State Grid Xuzhou Power Supply Company