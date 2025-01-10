State Grid Xuzhou Power Supply Company: Independent Implementation of "Perceptive Eyes" Installation for Critical Transmission Channels

XUZHOU, China, Jan. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, in the Daishan area of Xuzhou, Jiangsu Province, State Grid Xuzhou Power Supply Company has independently installed an advanced "infrared thermal imaging + visible light" dual-light monitoring device with fog penetration capability on a 500-kV transmission line tower. This installation enables remote and clear visibility of transmission line icing conditions during low-visibility weather, thereby enhancing winter power supply reliability.

The fog-penetrating visualization device integrates channel monitoring, thermal imaging, micro-meteorological monitoring, and high-precision cloud platform functionalities. It provides clear images under low-visibility conditions, effectively addressing challenges posed by fog, smoke, and dust, thus improving the intelligent monitoring capabilities of transmission lines and offering technical support for all-weather monitoring of critical transmission channels. The installation not only ensures safe grid operation during winter but also facilitates real-time monitoring of grid safety throughout the year.

Since the beginning of this year, State Grid Xuzhou Power Supply Company has prioritized independent implementation of key business operations. By strengthening skills training, enhancing support and assurance, and implementing process control, the company has organized young employees to independently carry out core tasks such as insulator replacement, shockproof hammer replacement, and visual monitoring equipment installation. These initiatives aim to promote practical learning, address skill gaps, and comprehensively enhance employees' proficiency in core business areas.

Moving forward, State Grid Xuzhou Power Supply Company will continue to advance the deployment and upgrade of intelligent visual equipment. The company will actively explore the deepening application of the "three-dimensional inspection + centralized monitoring" transportation and inspection system to ensure the safe and reliable operation of critical transmission channels.

SOURCE State Grid Xuzhou Power Supply Company