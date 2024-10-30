State Grid Xuzhou Power Supply Company: "inspection replacement" to improve the quality and efficiency of power transformation operation and maintenance

XUZHOU, China, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A few days ago, the State grid Xuzhou power supply company Suining power transformation operation and maintenance class in the team station, respectively, 110kV Suining and Guanshan change to carry out online intelligence patrol, marking the State grid Xuzhou power supply company into the "inspection replacement" new era.

Compared with the previous use of video surveillance means for macro monitoring of the security environment in the station, the intelligent patrol system through high-precision video acquisition equipment, focusing on transformers, circuit breakers, isolation switches and other key equipment in the substation. In addition, the intelligent patrol system can collect equipment appearance status, oil temperature, gas pressure value and other important production and operation data in real time, and upload it to the main station host in the region in time for centralized storage and automatic analysis.

It is worth mentioning that the intelligent patrol system also integrates advanced artificial intelligence algorithms, which can automatically identify equipment defects, as well as potential alarms such as equipment overheating, oil level anomalies, and gas leaks, to achieve unmanned automatic patrol. Through this move, not only greatly improve the inspection efficiency, but also significantly enhance the accuracy and timeliness of defect detection, and provide a strong guarantee for the safe and stable operation of the substation.

It is estimated that in the trial operation stage, the efficiency of the intelligent patrol system is 50% higher than that of the traditional manual patrol. At present, it is the autumn maintenance peak of the power grid. In order to test the accuracy and stability of the system, the manual inspection is still carried out normally, forming a dual-track operation with the intelligent patrol.

