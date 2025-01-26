State Grid Xuzhou Power Supply Company Installs Distributed Optical Fiber Temperature Sensing Early Warning System in Substations

XUZHOU, China, Jan. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, the State Grid Xuzhou Power Supply Company successfully completed the installation of a distributed optical fiber temperature sensing early warning system at the 500kV Renzhuang substation. To date, all five 500kV substations in Xuzhou have been equipped with this advanced early warning system, significantly enhancing the fire prevention capabilities and ensuring the safe and stable operation of the power grid.

During winter, the high electrical load combined with dry weather conditions increases the risk of fires in substations. Areas with dense cable installations are particularly vulnerable to fire hazards. Current fire prevention measures primarily rely on passive methods such as flame-retardant materials and fire barriers. Traditional monitoring tools like infrared thermometers, thermal imagers, and temperature-sensitive cables can only provide localized measurements, leaving gaps in comprehensive fire prevention and early warning capabilities.

To address these challenges, the State Grid Xuzhou Power Supply Company has deployed cutting-edge technology by installing a distributed optical fiber temperature sensing early warning system across its five 500kV substations. This system integrates advanced technologies including optical fiber sensing, data transmission, communication, and photoelectric control. By deploying dual-layer S-type temperature sensing fibers along the inner edges of indoor and outdoor cable trays, the system enables real-time monitoring of temperature and temperature change rates at any point along the cables. It offers high-precision temperature measurement and is immune to electromagnetic interference. Notably, it effectively detects localized heating caused by poor connections between power cables and electrical equipment, especially in cable mezzanines and other critical areas. Additionally, the system can be integrated with centralized fire monitoring platforms via optical fiber communication, enabling real-time monitoring and dynamic early warning of potential cable fires within the substation.

SOURCE State Grid Xuzhou Power Supply Company