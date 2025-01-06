State Grid Xuzhou Power Supply Company monitors temperatures in both urban and rural areas to ensure a "green warm winter"

XUZHOU, China, Jan. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On January 3, the company took proactive measures to guarantee that residents in both urban and rural areas stay warm during the winter. Staff members conducted thorough inspections of the electric heating equipment room at Mingzhu Huayuan Community, performing comprehensive and detailed "point-to-point" lean inspections on critical equipment such as power supply lines and distribution boxes for ground source heat pump machines. As one of the few cities with heating systems in Jiangsu, Zhejiang, and Shanghai, Xuzhou has over 400 heating communities, benefiting more than 400,000 households.

To ensure "zero-defect" operation of equipment during the heating season, State Grid Xuzhou Power Supply Company has developed a customized "one enterprise, one policy" consultation plan based on the production characteristics and operational status of heating enterprises. A 24-hour green channel has been established to provide efficient emergency power support services. For any potential issues identified during inspections, the company promptly provided rectification suggestions and assisted heating enterprises in formulating and implementing corrective measures to ensure uninterrupted heating.

Furthermore, the company actively promotes the adoption of new green heating technologies, such as ground source heat pumps and electric storage air conditioning, in new residential areas and centralized office zones. It also explains preferential electricity pricing policies to users to reduce energy costs. In rural areas, with the promotion of "coal-to-electricity" initiatives, the company is vigorously advancing the upgrading and transformation of rural power grids, enhancing power supply reliability, and enabling more people to benefit from the "green warm winter".

