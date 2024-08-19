State Grid Xuzhou power supply Company: power "porters" orderly

Put into operation to ensure safe and reliable power supply

XUZHOU, China, Aug. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, with the completion of the 110 kV Zizhou Suining energy storage equipment impact, nuclear phase, load test, marking the smooth operation of 110 kV Zizhou Suining energy storage, into the grid trial operation stage. At this point, the first round of new equipment of Xuzhou power grid energy storage power station started power transmission successfully concluded.

It is understood that although the energy storage power station is called a power station, it does not produce electricity, but only power "porters", when the grid load is low or the new energy output is big, the energy storage power station "downloads" electricity from the grid, charges the energy storage battery, and discharges to the grid at the peak of the grid load. "Energy storage will help alleviate problems such as local supply shortage, insufficient absorption and load flow of the power grid, effectively improve the flexibility of the power system, promote the efficient consumption of new energy, and ensure the safe and reliable supply of electricity." State grid Xuzhou power supply company control center dispatcher Liu Sijie introduced.

In order to do a good job in the operation of energy storage power stations, the control center plans in advance, carefully deployed, strengthened cooperation with energy storage power stations, local county companies, power transformation operation and maintenance units, inverted power supply shutdown plans for supporting projects, optimized scheduling and switching operations, and improved collaborative efficiency. At the same time, the control center took the initiative to report the progress of the project to the provincial commission and strive for valuable power transmission window time. Considering that the skill level of the on-duty personnel in the operation of the energy storage power station is uneven, the dispatcher fully explains the work in the pre-issue and execution stages of the operation ticket to ensure the accurate execution of the scheduling instructions.

Up to now, energy storage projects such as Tuocheng Energy storage, State Power Investment Jiawang Energy storage, Xiezhan Xinyi Energy storage, and GCL Dapeng Energy storage have been put into operation and connected to the grid recently, with a total capacity of 800 MWH, which has become a new power supply for Xuzhou power grid to meet the kurtosis summer.

In the next step, the control center of the State Grid Xuzhou Power Supply Company will combine the characteristics of Xuzhou power grid itself, strengthen the coordination with the provincial adjustment, and realize the collaborative optimization of the main distribution micro power grid through rolling and lean and flexible adjustment before and after the day, give full play to the role of energy storage, reduce the risk of power grid operation, and ensure the safe and stable operation of the power grid.

SOURCE State Grid Xuzhou Power Supply Company