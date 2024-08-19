State Grid Xuzhou Power Supply Company: successfully completed the transmission tower First installation of anti-fall rail

XUZHOU, China, Aug. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "500 kV East Sanya Line 620# pole tower anti-fall guide rail installation completed." Recently, Chu Honglei, the person in charge of the site work, reported that it marked the completion of the first installation of the fixed flexible anti-fall guide rail in Xuzhou area.

In order to implement the safety requirements of the State Grid Company and the provincial electric power company for the operation of heights, and further standardize the safety control of the site, the transmission and inspection center of the State Grid Xuzhou Power Supply Company has installed the "tower lifeline" for the operators of heights around the actual production site. The flexible anti-fall guide rail installed in this time is fully connected with the anti-fall guide rail using a self-locking device, which overcomes the disadvantages of the traditional anti-fall device, such as easy to fall off and cumbersome operation by the staff, and meets the needs of safe, fast and free movement of the operators on the tower.

In the early stage, the transmission and transportation inspection center has investigated the site for many times, carried out the parameter measurement of the tower, deeply docking with the design and construction side, and revised and improved the construction plan. During the installation process, the center strictly implemented the system of personnel access and site investigation, and the "second person in charge" of the team kept an eye on the site, strictly controlled the safety and quality of the site, and ensured compliance with safety norms. After the completion of construction, the center organized professional personnel to test the performance of the guide rail, the boarding time was reduced by 8 minutes, and the maximum locking distance was less than 10 cm, which greatly improved the efficiency and safety level of the operation.

In the next step, the transmission and transportation inspection Center will continue to promote the application range of safety devices to build a solid defense line for the safe production of electricity.

SOURCE State Grid Xuzhou Power Supply Company