Strategic Forum in Chongqing Drives Expansion of New Western Land-Sea Corridor

From November 12 to 13, the fourth meeting of the Inter-Provincial Consultation and Cooperation Joint Conference on the New Western Land-sea Corridor took place in Chongqing. The conference coincided with several related events: the 2024 Forum on Economic Development Along the New Intl. Land-Sea Corridor, the 2024 China-ASEAN Legal Cooperation Forum, the 2024 China (Chongqing) - ASEAN Logistics Industry Cooperation Conference, and the 2024 New Land-Sea Corridor International Logistics Expo.

During the session, significant advancements were achieved. Government officials from Chongqing Municipality provided updates on the corridor's development and delineated forthcoming steps in the work plan. The discussions focused on enhancing the corridor's infrastructure performance, reducing logistical costs, and increasing efficiency. There was also a strong emphasis on improving the cooperative platform that connects major inland cities in country's southwest with coastal and border cities in the south. Additionally, participants discussed deepening the integration of industrial and supply chains along the corridor and accelerating the development of a new digital land-sea corridor, culminating in a consensus on future directions and strategies.

The 2024 Forum on Economic Development Along the New Intl. Land-Sea Corridor, themed "Driving Major Progress through Greater Openness, Serving New Paradigms via the New Corridor," unveiled several key achievements. Among these were the release of the 2024 Annual Report of the New Western Land-Sea Corridor Development Think Tank and the launch of the Chongqing Corridor Price Index. The forum also marked the inauguration of the New Western Land-Sea Corridor Development Think Tank and the New Land-Sea Corridor Development Research Institute. Additionally, a signing ceremony was held for the third joint venture agreement aimed at capital increase and equity expansion for New Land-Sea Corridor Operation Co., Ltd.

The Joint Conference brought together representatives from key ministries and commissions, central state-owned enterprises, and officials from provinces, autonomous regions, and municipalities along the corridor. Experts and executives from Chongqing's districts, counties, and municipal departments and companies were also in attendance. Participants praised the organizers for their meticulous preparation of the Forum on Economic Development Along the New Intl. Land-Sea Corridor.

As a key initiator, promoter, and builder of the corridor, Chongqing has diligently implemented the directives of the National Congress of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and the 3rd Plenary Session of the 20th CPC Central Committee. The city has capitalized on its strategic position as a logistics and operational hub, establishing a robust cooperation mechanism in partnership with participating provinces, autonomous regions, and municipalities. The collaborative effort seeks to significantly advance the infrastructure and operational capacities of the corridor.

In recent years, the corridor has achieved remarkable progress. By the end of September 2024, it had expanded to include 156 locations across 73 cities in 18 provinces, autonomous regions, and municipalities in central and western China, extending its reach to 542 ports in 125 countries and regions.

The Chongqing Port and Logistics Office has outlined a strategic plan for the continued development of the corridor, focusing on four key areas: enhancing the operational support capacities, fostering closer integration between the logistics and trade sectors, accelerating the creation of a digital land-sea corridor, and improving the overall quality of services provided along the corridor.

