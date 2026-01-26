Sun Life announced as title sponsor of "Sun Life 'The Big Bounce' World Tour - Hong Kong"

Galloping into the New Year of the Horse with the community as it looks ahead to its 135th anniversary in Hong Kong

HONG KONG, Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sun Life is proud to be the title sponsor of "Sun Life 'The Big Bounce' World Tour - Hong Kong", which will take place from 6 to 22 February 2026 at the Great Lawn of the Art Park in the West Kowloon Cultural District.

Timed to coincide with the Chinese New Year and spanning 17 days, this bouncing extravaganza brings the public an energetic, joyful and festive experience that invites the community to leap into the New Year with boundless fun and create unforgettable memories together. As part of Sun Life's celebrations marking its approaching 135th anniversary, the event underscores the company's long-standing commitment to helping people live healthier, more fulfilling lives.

Adley Low, Chief Client and Marketing Officer at Sun Life Hong Kong Limited, said: "Sun Life has been rooted in Hong Kong for well over a century, supporting generations of Hong Kong people through each chapter of their lives and witnessing the city's transformation and progress across different eras. We're thrilled to jumpstart our 135th anniversary celebrations as the title sponsor of "Sun Life 'The Big Bounce' World Tour – Hong Kong". At Sun Life, we value our deep connection with the community and are firmly committed to promoting healthier, more active lifestyles for our Clients. Through this exciting event, together with Hong Kongers, we hope to leap into the Year of the Horse, inspiring everyone to stay active and share laughter."

"Sun Life 'The Big Bounce' World Tour – Hong Kong" highlights:

Event site covers more than 100,000 square feet

Features four mega inflatable play zones: The world's biggest bounce house spanning 16,000 square feet, certified by Guinness World Record The Giant, Hong Kong's longest inflatable obstacle course stretching over 150 meters Sport Slam, an arena for sports enthusiasts airSPACE Pink Alien, an outer‑space themed inflatable zone

The event offers dedicated daytime family sessions and Cantopop-themed nighttime bounce parties, ensuring everyone – from children to adults – can jump in and let loose.

Tickets are available now through designated online platforms until 22 February 2026. For ticket prices and the latest details, visit the official website.

"Sun Life 'The Big Bounce' World Tour – Hong Kong" Event Details

Date 6-22 February, 2026 Venue Great Lawn, Art Park, West Kowloon Cultural District Opening Hours 9:15am - 11:00pm (with different time slots) Event Highlights • 100,000 square feet of inflatable fun party • Features four mega inflatable play zones: o The world's biggest bounce house spanning 16,000 square feet, certified by Guinness World Record o The Giant, Hong Kong's longest inflatable obstacle course stretching over 150 meters o Sport Slam, an arena for sports enthusiasts o airSPACE Pink Alien, an outer‑space themed inflatable zone • "After Dark Party" features a Cantopop theme • Special anime cosplay days with INCUBASE Arena • New "After Dark Bigger Kids" sessions for families Standard Ticket Prices* Junior Sessions / Bigger Kids Sessions / After Dark Bigger Kids Sessions: HK$179 After Dark Party (ages 18 or above): HK$199 (Regular price) * Each ticket is a 90-minute pass, providing access to the World's Biggest Bounce House during a designated 40-minute time slot, as well as unlimited access to all other attractions. For more details, please refer to the official website.

About Sun Life

Sun Life is a leading international financial services organisation providing asset management, wealth, insurance and health solutions to individual and institutional Clients. Sun Life has operations in a number of markets worldwide, including: Canada, the U.S., the United Kingdom, Ireland, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Japan, Indonesia, India, Mainland China, Australia, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia and Bermuda. As of September 30, 2025, Sun Life had total assets under management of $1.62 trillion. For more information, please visit www.sunlife.com.

Sun Life Financial Inc. trades on the Toronto (TSX), New York (NYSE) and Philippine (PSE) stock exchanges under the ticker symbol SLF. Sun Life Financial Inc. is the holding company of Sun Life Assurance Company of Canada. Sun Life Hong Kong Limited (incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sun Life Assurance Company of Canada and operates in Hong Kong.

