Sungrow Powers Malaysia's Grid-Connected BESS to Strengthen National Power Grid Resilience

PAKA, Malaysia, July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sungrow, the globally leading PV inverter and energy storage system provider, announced the official commissioning of the Santong Battery Energy Storage System (BESS), owned and developed by Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB), marking another major milestone for Malaysia in advancing battery energy storage system connected to the national grid.

Santong Battery Energy Storage System (BESS)

Located in Terengganu, the 100MW / 400MWh Santong BESS project plays a critical role in Malaysia's energy transition journey, reinforcing national grid resilience while enabling broader renewable energy integration. Designed to meet stringent grid performance requirements, the project targets 88% round-trip efficiency (RTE) in its first year of operation and supports both grid-following and grid-forming operating modes to enhance system stability and reliability.

For this landmark deployment, Sungrow delivered a fully integrated energy storage solution comprising 90 units of PowerTitan 2.0 liquid-cooled energy storage systems (ST5015UX-4H + MVS5140-LS) together with the FEMS (Facility Energy Management System), enabling intelligent dispatch and flexible grid support capabilities.

At the core of the project are multiple advanced grid-support functions that strengthen operational flexibility and enable higher renewable penetration, including:

Fast active power ramping and Fast Frequency Response (FFR) for frequency support dynamic grid balancing.

Voltage and reactive power control for voltage regulation and improved power quality.

Grid-forming capabilities, characterized by voltage-source behavior and autonomous voltage/frequency support, enabling inertial response, power oscillation damping, on/off-grid operation, and microgrid applications.

Station-level black start capability, enabling Sungrow's grid-forming PCS to establish a stable AC network under complete blackout conditions without an external voltage or frequency reference, while demonstrating coordinated multi-converter operation, balanced power sharing, and stable system restoration.

Delivered under an accelerated execution schedule toward commercial operation date, the project also demonstrates Sungrow's strong execution efficiency and collaborative delivery capability:

Supported by Sungrow's local service team, headquarters project delivery team, and grid-forming/microgrid R&D team, ensuring efficient execution from customized FAT testing to commissioning and grid connection.

Contribution to Malaysia's early grid-forming standard framework development, while achieving one of the fastest BESS grid-connection timelines in the country.

Maintained close alignment with TNB, the project owner, on project objectives, execution, and delivery throughout the project lifecycle.

The project achieved the fastest BESS delivery record in Malaysia to date and became the country's first grid-forming grid-connected battery energy storage system project. Leveraging proactive local service support and end-to-end project execution, Sungrow successfully facilitated the 100MW full-power discharge test and secured recognition from Malaysia's Energy Minister and Deputy Prime Minister, demonstrating its strong service, delivery, and customer support capabilities.

"Santong BESS marks an important milestone in strengthening Malaysia's power system and advancing renewable energy integration," said TNB Chairman Tan Sri Abdul Razak Abdul Majid. "Its rapid response capability enhances grid reliability and supports electricity demand equivalent to approximately 40,000 households across the East Coast."

As energy systems continue to evolve toward greater flexibility and decarbonization, Sungrow remains committed to delivering innovative storage solutions that empower utilities and grid operators to build a cleaner and more resilient energy future.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB).

Media contact:

Wang Luly

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15618330862

SOURCE Sungrow Power