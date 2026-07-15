HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sungrow, the globally leading PV inverter and energy storage system provider, showcased its latest residential, commercial & industrial (C&I), and utility-scale PV and storage solutions at Solar & Storage Live Vietnam 2026, reaffirming its commitment to advancing Southeast Asia's clean energy transition through localized innovation and industry-leading technologies.

Sungrow Shines at Solar & Storage Live Vietnam 2026 with Localized PV and Storage Solutions

Driven by rapid economic growth, industrial expansion, and increasing demand for sustainable energy solutions, Vietnam is entering a critical phase of renewable energy development. At the exhibition, Sungrow welcomed nearly 2,000 investors, distributors, and industry partners from Vietnam and neighboring countries to explore how Sungrow's PV and energy storage solutions can better address the evolving needs of local markets.

Empowering Vietnamese Households with Smart & Flexible Energy Solutions

Amid rising electricity costs and growing demand for power stability, Vietnamese households are increasingly seeking smarter, more flexible home energy solutions to boost solar self-consumption and energy independence.

At the exhibition, Sungrow unveiled its brand-new low-voltage residential solar & storage suite, featuring the MG8/10RL hybrid inverters and stackable MBL battery modules. Designed for mainstream residential scenarios across Vietnam, the integrated system delivers intelligent, user-friendly home energy management with modular capacity expansion to adapt to diverse household electricity demands.

The MG8/10RL series enables fast on/off-grid switching to ensure stable backup power during grid outages. Built to accommodate Vietnam's hot, humid and coastal climate, the solution integrates AFCI (Arc Fault Circuit Interruption) protection to reinforce electrical safety, an IP65 protection rating for strong dust and water resistance, and CT5 anti-corrosion technology for enhanced durability against salt mist and corrosive conditions.

Improving C&I Energy Efficiency and Operational Resilience

For commercial and industrial users, Sungrow showcased its end-to-end C&I energy storage portfolio, led by the SH125CX hybrid inverter, ST050CF stackable battery cabinet and PowerStack 255CS integrated energy storage system.

Built for factories, industrial parks, shopping malls and commercial complexes, the integrated system enables effective peak shaving, intelligent demand control and uninterrupted backup power supply, helping local enterprises cut operational electricity costs, minimize downtime risks and improve overall energy resilience.

Optimized for tropical outdoor working conditions, the solution maintains stable, efficient year-round operation even under Vietnam's high-temperature and high-humidity environment, providing dependable energy assets for commercial and industrial customers.

Cost-Effective Solutions for Expanding Utility-Scale Renewable Projects

To support Vietnam's fast-growing utility-scale solar and energy storage market, Sungrow highlighted its flagship utility solutions, including the SG510HX high-power string inverter, the PowerTitan 3.0 liquid-cooled energy storage system and the 1+X series modular inverter.

Featuring industry-leading power generation efficiency and simplified on-site installation and maintenance, the SG510HX string inverter effectively reduces overall project CAPEX and provides a cost-effective solution for large-scale photovoltaic projects across Vietnam. Combined with Sungrow's advanced Energy Management System, it enables intelligent and data-driven operation for utility projects.

As Vietnam's clean energy market continues to expand, Sungrow will remain committed to technological innovation and localized operation, delivering high-value PV and storage solutions for customers across all segments and contributing to the country's renewable energy and carbon reduction goals.

SOURCE Sungrow