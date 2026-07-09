Sunmi Brings Commercial Physical AI to Korea: First Sunmi Home Opens in Gangnam, Seoul

SEOUL, South Korea, July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunmi Technology (06810.HK), a global leader in commercial Physical AI, today announced the official opening of its Korea office and Sunmi Home in Seoul's Gangnam district. Following the launch of its global headquarters in Singapore in 2024, this marks another key milestone in Sunmi's globalization strategy.

Located in Gangnam — Korea's premier business and innovation hub — the office places Sunmi at the heart of a mature digital payment ecosystem. The opening ceremony gathered over 40 local distributors, ISVs, payment partners, and retail clients including ETEVERS, SK Networks, IMT soft, Toshiba Korea, GS retail, and Eximbay.

"Korea is one of the most digitally mature markets in the world and an essential part of Sunmi's global strategy," said Lin Zhe, founder and CEO of Sunmi. "With this office, we will work closely with local partners to deliver smarter and more efficient digital commerce solutions to Korean merchants."

Sunmi currently has approximately 6.6 million monthly active devices worldwide, serving over 220 countries and regions. The Sunmi Home serves as both a product showroom and a local co-creation platform, where merchants can experience smart IoT terminals and commercial Physical AI solutions tailored to Korean payment, food delivery, and tax scenarios. Future plans include tech salons, solution demos, and developer meetups.

Later this year, Sunmi's first Japan location is also set to open, adding Tokyo to a network spanning Singapore, Seoul, Ho Chi Minh City, and Bangkok.

About Sunmi Technology

Sunmi Technology (06810.HK) is a leading global provider of commercial Physical AI solutions, empowering brick-and-mortar businesses with intelligent IoT terminals, AIOS, and cloud platforms.

SOURCE Sunmi Technology