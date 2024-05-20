Super Terminal Expo 2024 Takes Off with Focus on Aviation

A confluence of minds in airport terminals design and operations in inaugural edition.

HONG KONG, May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Super Terminal Expo has strategically embraced aviation as its core focus this year. The event has positioned itself in the dynamic landscape of the Asia's rapidly growing airports, underscoring the transformative potential of the sector in Asia.

Highlighting the importance of collaboration in the industry, Super Terminal Expo is supported by aviation's most esteemed organisations. They include Aviation Week Network, CAPA - Centre for Aviation, Hong Kong International Airport, Hong Kong International Aviation Academy and International Cooperation and Service Center, CAAC. This coalition marks a significant endorsement from global leaders in aviation, encompassing a broad spectrum of expertise from regulatory guidance and educational excellence to industry insights and future-focused thought leadership.

"As we witness an accelerated revival of airport construction and upgrade projects across Asia post-pandemic, Super Terminal Expo presents an unparalleled opportunity for companies to engage with the transformation shaping next-gen airports," affirmed Paul Burton, Managing Director, APAC, Aviation Week Network.

Scheduled from November 5 to 7, 2024, Super Terminal Expo is expected to draw the participation of over 300 exhibitors within a sprawling 20,000sqm exhibition space at AsiaWorld-Expo in Hong Kong. The event also includes a paid conference programme will feature 80+ content sessions and will key in on five crucial themes.

This year, Super Terminal Expo will be co-located with the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Asia & Sustainability Award and the CTC Corporate Travel Summit. These parallel events will further enrich the discourse around aviation sustainability and the future of corporate travel, showcasing a holistic view of the industry's evolution.

"Super Terminal Expo promises to be an immersive experience, featuring cutting-edge technologies, visionary ideas, and groundbreaking solutions that are revolutionising airport terminals design, construction and operations," says Wilson Fung, General Manager, Event Business Development, Informa Markets.

Visit https://www.superterminalexpo.com/visit/ to find out more about Super Terminal Expo and register your interest to visit.

Aviation Luminaries Lead Super Terminal Expo

Super Terminal Expo 2024 is poised to showcase a formidable lineup of exhibitors and speakers, each contributing to a rich tapestry of ideas and solutions that are steering the future airport passenger and cargo terminal design. Here is the sample list of exhibitors and speakers who are set to transform perspectives and drive innovation at this preeminent event:

Confirmed Exhibitors

SITA

Outsight

Leonardo Automation

NAMI

Pat Davie

HACTL

Plaza Premium Group

Chinney Engineering Alliance

Creaxon

Automated Systems HK (ASL)

Turkish Airlines

Join leading suppliers that have already confirmed and showcase to leading airports in Asia: https://www.superterminalexpo.com/exhibitors

Esteemed Speakers

Fred Lam , CEO, HKIA

, CEO, HKIA Vivian Cheung , COO, HKIA

, COO, HKIA Sumesh Pate l, President of APAC, SITA

l, President of APAC, SITA Zhang Wuan , VP, Spring Airlines

, VP, Spring Airlines Sarah Samuel , SVP, Airport & Airline Operations for APAC at Amadeus

, SVP, Airport & Airline Operations for APAC at Amadeus Athanasios Titonis , CEO, Mactan-Cebu International Airport

, CEO, Mactan-Cebu International Airport Professor Yunchun Cao , Director of The Center for Airport Economic Research at Civil Aviation University of China (CAUC)

For more details on conference agenda, speaking opportunities and sponsorship, please email [email protected]

Conference Themes Focusing on Key Industry Needs Based on Global Aviation Trends

Super Terminal Expo's conference programme will feature 80+ content sessions and will key in on five crucial themes explicitly tailored to targeting vital trends and ideas around air passenger and freight hubs:

Terminal Passenger Experience & Innovation: Examine the impact of emerging technologies like biometrics and AI on passenger experience, accessibility and inclusion.

Examine the impact of emerging technologies like biometrics and AI on passenger experience, accessibility and inclusion. Terminal Security & Facilitation: Dissect intricate challenges around cybersecurity threats and border security procedures.

Dissect intricate challenges around cybersecurity threats and border security procedures. Future Terminals & Sustainability: Discuss strategies of decarbonising an existing airport and building new terminals with reference to the ADRM Sustainability guidelines.

Discuss strategies of decarbonising an existing airport and building new terminals with reference to the ADRM Sustainability guidelines. Advanced Air Mobility: Explore ideas around Electric Vertical Take-Off & Landing (eVTOL) designs and integration of AAM infrastructure into airports, to move people and cargo between places more effectively.

Explore ideas around Electric Vertical Take-Off & Landing (eVTOL) designs and integration of AAM infrastructure into airports, to move people and cargo between places more effectively. Multimodal Excellence: Delves into the complex landscape of creating interconnected hubs of mobility for passengers and cargo.

Please visit https://www.superterminalexpo.com/conference-events/ for more details.

Early Bird Promotion for Booth Bookings Extended due to Popular Demand!

In light of the exceptional interest from industry stakeholders and to accommodate new potential exhibitors, Super Terminal Expo is pleased to announce a final extension of our early bird promotion. For a limited period, exhibitors have the unique opportunity to secure their booths with a 10% discount. This extension underscores our commitment to fostering wide participation at this event, ensuring that leading voices and innovators in the aviation sector have the platform to showcase their advancements to senior buyer teams from airport authorities and operators.

For more details on exhibition or sponsorship opportunities, please email [email protected].

About Super Terminal Expo:

Super Terminal Expo is Asia's pioneering design, construction and operations event showcasing the next wave of innovation in passenger and cargo terminal, bringing together experts and decision-makers to shape the future of terminals.

Organised by Informa Markets, the world's largest event organiser, Super Terminal Expo has strategically chosen aviation as the focal point for its inaugural year as we recognise the unparalleled opportunities present within Asia's aviation sector.

Super Terminal Expo is supported by Aviation Week Network, Airport Authority Hong Kong and CAPA - Centre for Aviation, Hong Kong International Aviation Academy and International Cooperation and Service Center, CAAC.

Spanning 20,000 sqm at AsiaWorld-Expo, Super Terminal Expo is set to be a hub of innovation with over 300 exhibitors. The event also includes a conference programme, featuring 80+ forums led by industry experts, targeting vital trends and ideas around transport and freight hubs.

The event will be co-located with the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Asia & Sustainability Award, a two-day summit focusing on aviation sustainability, and the CTC Corporate Travel Summit, hosted by Corporate Travel Community (CTC).

For more information, please visit www.superterminalexpo.com.

About Informa Markets:

Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. We provide marketplace participants around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, targeted digital services and actionable data solutions. We connect buyers and sellers across more than a dozen global verticals, including Pharmaceuticals, Food, Medical Technology and Infrastructure. As the world's leading market-making company, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com.

Media Contact:

Cheryl Heng

[email protected]

SOURCE Super Terminal Expo