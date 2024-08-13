Super Terminal Expo 2024 Unveils Stellar Lineup for Conference, Announces Inaugural STE Awards Nominations

HONG KONG, Aug. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Super Terminal Expo, Asia's pioneering passenger and cargo terminal design, construction and operations event, announces its conference program comprising over 100+ expert speakers across 80 keynote interviews, panel discussions, expert briefings and best practice workshops. Focusing on five main themes, the STE conference 2024 program will provide exclusive regional and international insight, giving a unique blend of insight from senior stakeholders based in Greater China, Asia and key international markets. Here is a glimpse into what those five themes are and some of the spotlighted sessions.

Terminal Passenger Experience & Innovation: Examine the impact of emerging technologies like biometrics and AI on passenger experience, accessibility and inclusion.

Airport Hub Strategies and APAC Challenges

Join us for an insightful panel discussion on airport hub development strategies, featuring industry leaders such as Steven Yiu from Airport Authority Hong Kong, Dr. Xie Xingquan from IATA North Asia and APAC, and Tony Lugg from the Transported Asset Protection Association APAC. Moderated by Karen Walker from Air Transport World, this session will delve into the intricacies of successful collaborations with governments. The panel will highlight key challenges and opportunities facing airports in the Asia-Pacific region, uncovering innovative approaches and prospects that can drive growth and sustainability in this dynamic sector. Do not miss this opportunity to gain valuable insights and network with top professionals in the field.

Terminal Security & Facilitation: Dissect intricate challenges around cybersecurity threats and border security procedures.

Safe Skies, Seamless Journeys: Harmonising Safety Standards & Airport Systems

As air travel continues to grow, ensuring the safety and security of passengers within airport terminals becomes paramount. This panel discussion, moderated by Huan Luo from Landrum Brown Shanghai, will explore innovative strategies, best practices, and emerging technologies that can enhance safety and security in passenger terminals. From threat detection systems to crowd management protocols, our panellists will delve into the challenges faced by airports worldwide and share insights on creating a seamless and secure travel experience for passengers.

Future Terminals & Sustainability: Discuss strategies of decarbonising an existing airport and building new terminals with reference to the ADRM Sustainability guidelines.

Sustainable Airports in the Region

What technical solutions do future airports need to be sustainable and achieve zero carbon neutrality? This panel discussion, moderated by David Casey from Routes, brings together industry leaders such as Jin Fan from ARUP Hong Kong, Sajin Mohamed from Collins Aerospace, and JinJin Xu from Boeing China Sustainability. They will share their insights and wishlists for creating sustainable airports in the region. The dialogue will explore innovative strategies and technologies that can drive sustainability in airport operations, opening the floor to each stakeholder's perspectives on achieving a greener future for aviation.

Intermodal Excellence: Delves into the complex landscape of creating interconnected hubs of mobility for passengers and cargo.

Elevating Efficiency: Innovations and Challenges in Air Cargo and Terminal Ground Handling in Asia

Join us for a comprehensive panel discussion on air cargo development strategies that reflect long-term potential in Asia. Moderated by Chen Chuanren from Air Transport World, this session will feature industry leaders such as Paul Cheng from HACTL, Professor CAO Yunchun from CAUC, Cissy Chan from Airport Authority Hong Kong, and David West from IBS Software. The panel will explore the opportunities and challenges in developing a comprehensive air cargo ecosystem, evaluating strategic options and discussing factors that could affect airports' air cargo performance and competitiveness. Gain valuable insights into the innovations and challenges in air cargo and terminal ground handling and discover how to elevate efficiency in this critical sector.

Advanced Air Mobility (AAM): Explore ideas around integrating AAM infrastructure into airports, creating effective mobility for passengers and cargo.

AAM Forum: From Concept to Reality: Unlocking Air Mobility in China

China's taking flight! This AAM Forum, held alongside the main conference, explores the potential and challenges of urban air mobility, focusing on testing electric flying vehicles (eVTOL). In Session 1, moderated by Paul Burton from Aviation Week Network, panelists such as Prof. Gao Yuanyang from Beihang University and Kellen Xie from AutoFlight will share their insights. Session 2, moderated by Chen Chuanren from Air Transport World, will feature Yun Yuan Tay from Skyports. Join us to discover the innovative strategies and technologies driving the future of air mobility in China.

This program aims to foster knowledge exchange and drive substantial change within the sector. Early bird conference pass discounts are ongoing now until 30 August, and delegates can save up to USD800 if they secure their passes now.

Find out more: https://www.superterminalexpo.com/conference-events/



STE Awards 2024: Nominations are now open!

Super Terminal Expo opens nomination for its inaugural STE Awards 2024, where excellence in terminal design and operations will be celebrated.

There are five categories:

Best Terminal Design: Reserved for airports that enrich the overall journey for passengers and freight through thoughtful, intelligent design, spotlighting entities that blend aesthetic brilliance with operational excellence.

Best Innovation: Honouring groundbreaking innovations shaping the future of terminals, celebrating ventures that tackle critical challenges, redefine industry standards, and demonstrate exceptional potential for positive impact.

Best Sustainable Initiative: For vendors who leads by example in environmental stewardship, this category spotlights initiatives and/or solutions that significantly reduce the airport's environmental impact, promote sustainability, and contribute to the global effort against climate change.

Best Cargo Hub: Reserved for cargo hubs that exemplify unrivalled efficiency, innovation, and connectivity, transforming the logistics and freight sector. The Best Cargo Hub Award celebrates facilities that not only meet the intricate demands of global supply chains but elevate the standards through pioneering strategies and solutions.

Service Excellence Award: This category celebrates efforts that have led to transformative improvements in the industry. The Service Excellence Award recognise those who have spearheaded initiatives that elevate operational standards, enrich experiences, and deliver significant advancements, setting new precedents for excellence and innovation.

Nominations will go through two rounds of judging in October. Winners will be announced during the STE – CAPA Gala Dinner & Awards on November 5 in Hong Kong.



Nominations will be open until Friday, September 13, 2024. Find out more: www.superterminalexpo.com/awards

