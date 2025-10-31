Super Terminal Expo 2025 Opens 4-6 November in Hong Kong

Asia's Premier Terminal Development Event Welcomes Industry Leaders to AsiaWorld-Expo

HONG KONG, Oct. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Super Terminal Expo 2025, Asia's leading event for passenger and cargo terminal planning, design, and development, opens next week on 4-6 November, at AsiaWorld-Expo, Hong Kong. This three-day event will showcase cutting-edge terminal solutions and foster strategic partnerships across the region's aviation and transport sectors.

Strategic Industry Partnerships

Organised by Informa Markets, Super Terminal Expo is proud to collaborate with key industry organisations including Hong Kong International Airport, Aviation Week Network, Hong Kong International Aviation Academy, International Cooperation & Service Centre, CAAC, HKIA Consultancy, and Global Airport Development (GAD). These collaborations create comprehensive networking opportunities across the terminal development ecosystem.

Exhibition Highlights

Attendees will meet leading exhibitors including AECOM, Arup, AtkinsRéalis, SITA, NEC, and Nuctech, who will showcase innovative technologies and services. You'll have the chance to:

See the newest terminal technologies and operational solutions

Engage directly with over 100 leading brands shaping the future of transport

Connect face-to-face with more than 200 senior industry peers and decision-makers from airports, airlines, logistics, and government bodies

from airports, airlines, logistics, and government bodies Explore business opportunities across Asia-Pacific markets

Register now to join at this premier industry event!

Conference Programme: 100+ Sessions Across 9 Key Themes

The Super Terminal Expo Conference delivers more than just networking—it's a premier learning platform. Over 100 sessions will be held across three stages, featuring hands-on demonstrations, case studies, and strategic insights from industry pioneers.

Brand New Forums This Year

Taking advantage of Hong Kong's perfect location as the gateway to the Greater Bay Area and a major aviation hub, we're launching two exciting new forums:

Low Altitude Economy Forum x AWN AAM Awards 2025 – This full-day programme brings together innovators, operators, regulators, and investors to explore urban air mobility, drone logistics, and low-altitude transport that's changing how we think about last-mile delivery and city transport.





– This full-day programme brings together innovators, operators, regulators, and investors to explore urban air mobility, drone logistics, and low-altitude transport that's changing how we think about last-mile delivery and city transport. Air Silk Road Forum – Learn how Asia's new trade routes are taking shape, with insights into cross-border terminal connections and the infrastructure that's driving the modern Silk Road economy.

Specialised Forums

Airport Leaders Forum – Hear directly from aviation's top executives about what's shaping the future of terminal development

– Hear directly from aviation's top executives about what's shaping the future of terminal development Cargo & Logistics Forum (presented by Cathay Cargo) – Dive into the latest cargo handling tech and automated systems

– Dive into the latest cargo handling tech and automated systems Air Cargo Forum – Focus on air freight solutions and digital transformation

– Focus on air freight solutions and digital transformation Design & Development Forum (sponsored by AtkinsRéalis) – Learn about sustainable terminal design and improving passenger flow

– Learn about sustainable terminal design and improving passenger flow Rail & Metro Operations Forum (sponsored by MTR Corporation) – Look at integrated transport hubs and seamless connections

– Look at integrated transport hubs and seamless connections Ground Operations Forum – Discover what's new in operational efficiency and baggage handling

– Discover what's new in operational efficiency and baggage handling Asia-Pacific Airport Non-Aeronautical Forum (co-hosted with Airport Business Review) – Find out how airports are making money beyond traditional operations

Register now to secure your access to all forum sessions and gain insights from industry pioneers.

Airport Dialogues: Real Conversations & Solutions

Five intensive 90-minute closed-door roundtable sessions serve professionals actively shaping airport operations' future. These intimate discussions cover critical themes including:

" Designing Sustainable Airport Cities " moderated by Michael Portier from Surbana Jurong.

" moderated by " Future Airport Ops: Rethinking Apron Efficiency " led by Prof Rakesh Nagi from Singapore University of Technology & Design .

" led by . " Smarter Screening, Safer Borders: Exploring AI Imaging in Airport Security ," moderated by Alan Xavier Tan from Changi Airport Group .

," moderated by . " Constructing Tomorrow's Terminal while Improving Today's Experience", sponsored by Arup and moderated by Arup Fellow Regine Weston.

Executive Strategy Session – hosted by McKinsey for senior airport and government leaders.

Behind-the-Scenes Access: Exclusive HKIA Tours

In partnership with Hong Kong International Airport, attendees gain unprecedented access to behind-the-scenes tours of key airport operations. These small-group experiences offer rare insider perspectives on the innovation and infrastructure powering one of the world's busiest airports.

Tour themes include:

Air Cargo Visit at Cainiao Hong Kong Express

at Cainiao Hong Kong Express Airport Operations featuring the HKIA Brand Centre

featuring the HKIA Brand Centre Baggage Services and Handling Systems

Smart Airport Innovations at the HKIA Innovation Lab

GAD Asia: Sustainable Airport Development

GAD Asia, co-located with Super Terminal Expo, focuses on sustainable airport business growth through best practice financing, management, and strategy. The forum connects airport operators, investors, regulators, and industry experts to identify opportunities for Asia's next-generation airport infrastructure. Learn more about GAD Asia.

Celebrating Excellence: STE Awards 2025 & Gala Dinner

The STE Awards honour excellence across six categories, including Best Airport Design, Best Cargo Hub, and Best Sustainable Initiative. Winners will be announced during the Gala Dinner aboard a luxury cruise on 4 November, set against the stunning backdrop of Victoria Harbour.

Get the Most from Your Visit with Our App

The Super Terminal Expo app offers personalised matchmaking, session bookmarks, and real-time updates to help attendees maximise their experience. Download the app now to plan your visit and connect with the right people.

Learn more about the app here.

Super Terminal Expo 2025 is your chance to connect with Asia's terminal development community, see the latest innovations, and build partnerships that will shape aviation's future. Join us in Hong Kong this November to be part of the conversation about the next generation of terminal operations across Asia-Pacific. Register NOW!

SOURCE Super Terminal Expo