Supernal and Sigma Air Mobility Collaborate on AAM Market Development

FARNBOROUGH, U.K., July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Supernal LLC – Hyundai Motor Group's (HMG) Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) company – and Sigma Air Mobility – a Luxaviation Group company – today announced a joint effort to identify and develop targeted markets for future AAM infrastructure and investments, targeting key markets in South and Southeast Asia and potential opportunities in Southern Europe. The collaboration is intended to leverage the companies' combined expertise to lead in the visioning, launch and scale-up of decarbonized and accessible air mobility networks in these regions, with Sigma operating Supernal electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft and providing vertiport development and operations and related services.

Announced at the 2024 Farnborough International Airshow, the partnership unites Supernal and HMG's expertise in eVTOL design and manufacturing with Sigma and Luxaviation Group's global presence and extensive expertise in aviation fleet and infrastructure operations, training and technical services. Together the two parent companies operate in more than 60 countries, with HMG's global presence in 42 countries and Luxaviation operating in 23.

Supernal is reimagining intra-city mobility through the creation of an eVTOL vehicle that will travel 60 miles and cruise at 120 miles-per-hour to meet the growing demand for efficient transportation options in urban environments. Supernal is displaying S-A2, its full-scale eVTOL vehicle product concept, at the 2024 Farnborough International Airshow. Supernal will achieve commercial aviation safety levels and enable scalable manufacturing of its vehicles, aligning its development timeline with the broader ecosystem to enable operators to enter the market in 2028.

Sigma serves a broad base of customers with AAM solutions, recognizing aircraft electrification as a necessity to achieving net-zero targets in the wider air transport industry. The company plays a key role in Luxaviation Group's unwavering commitment to environmental stewardship, as also demonstrated through its 'Go-to-zero' investment fund, expanded use of sustainable aviation fuel and the goal of full decarbonization by 2030. Luxaviation Group is one of the largest business aircraft, helicopter and private aviation terminal operators worldwide. Sigma draws from Luxaviation's extensive operational expertise and footprint for its efforts in sustainable and accessible air mobility.

"The need for more sustainable aviation solutions is global, while specific transportation needs are local," said Christophe Lapierre, CEO, Sigma Air Mobility. "Together, Sigma Air Mobility and Supernal can expand access to Advanced Air Mobility by matching our solutions with the markets where they will be best suited."

"Supernal is building relationships with local government leaders ready to embrace innovative solutions to decarbonize transportation," said Jaiwon Shin, president of Hyundai Motor Group and CEO of Supernal. "Supernal and Sigma Air Mobility share not only a vision for Advanced Air Mobility, but also complementary business goals to advance the industry."

Under the multi-year memorandum of understanding, Supernal and Sigma will identify target markets for collaborative projects, align with local transportation needs and work with public and private partners and investors to establish the structure needed to build local AAM ecosystems.

About Supernal

Supernal (Su•per•nal) is an Advanced Air Mobility company that's developing an electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) vehicle and the ground-to-air ecosystem to support the emerging industry. As part of Hyundai Motor Group, Supernal is harnessing world-class manufacturing, automation, supply chain and R&D expertise to make this new, efficient transportation option widely accessible in the coming decades. Simply put: Rather than being first to market, we're building the right product and right market, first. Visit Supernal's newsroom site for more information and follow us on LinkedIn.

About Sigma Air Mobility

Sigma Air Mobility is a pioneering force in the Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) sector, dedicated to transforming air transportation with a focus on sustainability and innovation. Sigma leverages end-to-end solutions that integrate OEM-advanced technologies, best-in-class customer experiences, and the highest safety standards. Our mission is to deploy and scale AAM operations, utilizing eVTOLs and eCTOLs to reduce environmental impact and enhance connectivity, in a pragmatic way, leveraging existing resources, expertise and infrastructure. Sigma Air Mobility is part of the Luxaviation Group, committed to leading the way in sustainable air transport, ensuring a nimble and efficient future for global mobility. https://sigmaairmobility.com/

Contacts:

Jennifer Darland

Supernal

[email protected]

Juliane Thiessen

Luxaviation Group

[email protected]

SOURCE Supernal