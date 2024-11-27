Suppliers and Local SMEs Honoured at Sands Supplier Excellence Awards and Sands Procurement Academy Graduation

MACAU, Nov. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sands China recognised some of its most outstanding suppliers at the Sands Supplier Excellence Awards Tuesday at The Parisian® Macao. The awards were part of a joint event where Sands China also honoured the 15th and 16th cohorts of local SMEs graduating from its Sands Procurement Academy training programme, highlighted some of the success stories of Sands China's ongoing partnerships with its local SME suppliers, and held a cocktail and business networking session to connect local SME suppliers with representatives from various Sands China departments, including the procurement and supply chain team.

Sands Supplier Excellence Awards

An annual initiative of Las Vegas Sands Corp., the Sands Supplier Excellence Awards acknowledges the cooperation and services of some of Sands' most noteworthy suppliers worldwide. A judging committee composed of Sands China executive management selects Macao's award winners each year.

At Tuesday's ceremony at The Parisian Theatre, Sands China awarded seven winners:

Corporate Culture & Sustainability:

Linyi Standard Textile Trading Co. Ltd.





Innovation & Creativity:

Filament Limited





Cost Management:

Kei Chong Construction and Engineering Company Limited





Quality Management:

Bright Elite Gourmet Company Limited





Project Management:

Pat Davie ( Macau ) Limited





Service Excellence:

TCC Carpets





Small/Medium Enterprise (SME):

CMC Trading Engineering (International) Limited

Sands Procurement Academy Graduation

Sands China recognised 73 local SMEs for completing the Sands Procurement Academy training programme. Since the academy was founded in 2017, a total of 602 suppliers have enrolled and 559 have graduated, including Tuesday's group.

The Sands Procurement Academy is a component of Sands China's Local Small, Medium and Micro Suppliers Support Programme – part of the company's longstanding support of Macao's SMEs.

With Sands China holding the academy's graduation ceremony together at one event with the Sands Supplier Excellence Awards, the graduating SMEs are able to gain encouragement and inspiration by seeing local SMEs among those getting awarded by Sands China as outstanding suppliers.

Co-organised with the Macao Chamber of Commerce and the Macau Productivity and Technology Centre (CPTTM), the Sands Procurement Academy helps local SME suppliers gain experience and capacity for working with large-scale international corporations by sharing practical business knowledge and skills to promote the development of their businesses. It is a first-of-its-kind industry training and is one of eight sub-academies under the Sands China Academy professional development programme.

The academy has been open to all local SMEs in Macao since 2019, after initially targeting a few key categories of local suppliers. This has allowed a broader range of SMEs to benefit from the skills and knowledge offered by the academy's professionals.

Local SME Success Stories

Sands China also used the opportunity presented by Tuesday's event to highlight the success stories of some of its local SME suppliers. Since 2016, Sands China has collaborated with local newspapers to publish a series of inspiring stories about SMEs who have forged partnerships and grown together with Sands China.

The 138 stories that have been published reveal how, in the quest for success and self-improvement, local SMEs have elevated their capabilities by working with a large international corporation like Sands China. Dr. Wilfred Wong, executive vice chairman of Sands China Ltd. and Wong Cho Wai, assistant chief editor of Macao Daily News, presented framed copies of the stories that were published in 2024 to the SMEs as souvenirs, congratulating them on their successes.

Dr. Wong said: "On behalf of Sands China, we would like to congratulate all award winners and graduates of the Sands Procurement Academy. For more than two decades, Sands China, as a pillar of Macao's economy, has been growing together with the community. The Sands Supplier Excellence Awards is not only a recognition of Macao's suppliers, but also a testimony of our joint efforts and growth. SMEs account for more than 90 percent of Macao's registered enterprises and occupy a pivotal position in Macao's economy. Therefore, our company has always remained unwavering in our commitment to support the growth of SMEs, and adhered to purchasing products and services from them. In addition, through the Sands Procurement Academy training programme, we comprehensively assist SMEs to continuously equip themselves and enhance their competitiveness in the ever-changing business environment. We are pleased to see the enthusiastic response to the programme over the past eight years. Many graduates have expressed how they have benefited a lot and the results are encouraging."

Tuesday's event concluded with the graduates of the Sands Procurement Academy attending a cocktail and business networking session, where they met representatives from various Sands China departments, including procurement and supply chain.

Guests of honour at the joint event were Sun Yaohua, director of the Economic Affairs Department of the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the Macao SAR; Pong Kai Fu, deputy director of the Macao Economic and Technological Development Bureau; Jack Chang, deputy director-general of the Macau Productivity and Technology Transfer Center; Sanna Leong, acting senior manager of the Investment Promotion and Commerce Development Affairs Department of the Commerce and Investment Promotion Institute; Mok Chi Wai, vice president of the Standing Committee of Directors of the Macao Chamber of Commerce; Wong Cho Wai, assistant chief editor of Macao Daily News; Dr. Wong; Grant Chum, chief executive officer and executive director of Sands China Ltd.; various Sands China executives; and representatives of local suppliers.

As part of its corporate social responsibility efforts, Sands China has remained committed to procuring locally and helping Macao's SMEs grow. Sands China has had a total procurement spend of MOP 10.3 billion in 2024 to date, with 29 percent going to local SMEs.

