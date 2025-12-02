SURFIRAN CO LTD Expands Its Premium Line with New Saffron-Based Products

News provided by

SURFIRAN CO LTD

02 Dec, 2025, 08:00 CST

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SURFIRAN CO LTD has unveiled new premium products made with saffron—known globally as the world's most expensive spice—further solidifying the company's leadership in Korea's emerging gourmet market.

The new lineup focuses on maximizing saffron's golden color, deep aroma, and health properties while making the ingredient more accessible for everyday cooking. SURFIRAN CO LTD oversees sourcing, R&D, manufacturing, and distribution to maintain consistent premium quality.

"Although saffron remains unfamiliar to many Koreans, interest is rapidly growing with the rise of gourmet and wellness trends," the company stated. "We are committed to offering saffron products that seamlessly fit into Korean dining habits."

The company plans to expand its saffron portfolio into beverages, fermented foods, condiments, and other culinary categories.

SOURCE SURFIRAN CO LTD

