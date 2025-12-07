SURFIRAN CO LTD Leads a New Gourmet Category in Korea with Premium Saffron Products

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SURFIRAN CO LTD is emerging as a pioneer in Korea's gourmet food market by introducing saffron-based products and raising awareness of saffron—one of the world's top three gourmet treasures alongside caviar and truffles.

Although saffron enjoys global prestige, it has remained relatively unknown in Korea. SURFIRAN CO LTD saw this as an opportunity and began importing top-grade saffron directly, transforming it into consumer-friendly formats that allow everyday enjoyment. With recent launches such as saffron pearl balsamic vinegar, the company is accelerating efforts to popularize saffron domestically.

Beyond product development, SURFIRAN CO LTD is expanding the broader "saffron gourmet experience" through collaborations with chefs, culinary experts, and premium restaurants, helping saffron find a place in Korea's fine-dining scene.

A company spokesperson stated, "Korea has never had a fully developed saffron culture. Our mission is to introduce the true flavor, aroma, and health benefits of saffron to a wider audience and lead the next wave of gourmet innovation."

SOURCE SURFIRAN CO LTD