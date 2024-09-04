SurplusGLOBAL at SEMICON TAIWAN 2024 with Strengthened Team and New Opportunities

SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SurplusGLOBAL, a global leader in the legacy semiconductor equipment market, is pleased to announce its participation in SEMICON TAIWAN 2024, which will be held from September 4-6, 2024, at TaiNEX 1 & 2 in Taipei. SurplusGLOBAL will be located at Booth J2434 (1st Floor, Hall 1).

This year, SEMICON Taiwan reaches a record scale with over 1,100 exhibitors across 3,700 booths, themed "Breaking Limits: Powering the AI Era," highlighting the industry's key role in AI and next-gen technologies.

SurplusGLOBAL at SEMICON TAIWAN 2024

As part of its ongoing expansion in the semiconductor industry, SurplusGLOBAL is excited to introduce two new key members to its Taiwan operations. Mr. Wayne Lin has joined the team as Senior Marketing Manager, bringing extensive experience in strategic marketing within the semiconductor sector. His role will be crucial in enhancing the company's market presence and driving growth in the region.

Joining him is Mr. Maxwell Hsu, who has been appointed as Engineering & Marketing Manager. With a robust background in engineering management and deep expertise in semiconductor technologies, Mr. Maxwell will lead SurplusGLOBAL's engineering initiatives, ensuring the company continues to deliver top-tier solutions to its customers.

SurplusGLOBAL is set to take bold strides at SEMICON TAIWAN 2024, further solidifying its reputation as a leading supplier of legacy semiconductor equipment. In addition to showcasing its latest offerings, SurplusGLOBAL is actively seeking trusted sellers for its upcoming SemiMarket Parts Mall, launching in June 2025. The company is now accepting SemiMarket Seller Interest Forms, giving potential sellers an opportunity to be among the first on the platform. Official registration opens in October 2025. Attendees are invited to visit Booth J2434 to submit their interest forms and meet the SemiMarket team in person to learn more about this exciting opportunity.

For more information, please visit www.surplusglobal.com.

SOURCE SurplusGLOBAL, Inc.