SurplusGLOBAL Introduces New Corporate Identity: We Save the World with Legacy Semiconductor Equipment & Parts!

SEOUL, South Korea, June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SurplusGLOBAL, a global leader in the legacy semiconductor equipment sector, has redefined its corporate identity (CI) with the powerful slogan, "We Save the World with Legacy Semiconductor Equipment & Parts!" This rebranding initiative underscores the company's commitment to providing sustainable value to the semiconductor industry ecosystem and delivering optimized solutions to meet customer needs.

SurplusGLOBAL NEW CI

Since its establishment in 2000, SurplusGLOBAL has played a crucial role in supplying over 60,000 units of legacy semiconductor equipment to a global client base of more than 6,000 customers. The rebranding effort emphasizes the company's focus on environmental preservation and generation of economic value through the recycling of legacy semiconductor equipment and parts. The new CI and slogan advocate for the advancement of a circular economy within the semiconductor industry by leveraging legacy semiconductor equipment and parts.

The refreshed corporate identity of SurplusGLOBAL combines the concept of resource recycling with the symbolic essence of the semiconductor industry into a contemporary design. This design features an elliptical shape that represents the cycle of recycling, and a small triangle positioned on the left side of the 'S' font, symbolizing the perpetual evolution of semiconductor technology. This visual representation aims to highlight the transformative impact of semiconductor technology on our lives, similar to how a single chip, when connected with machinery, can create value. The design's blend of softness and edge reflects SurplusGLOBAL's dedication to offering innovative solutions through flexible thinking and clear standards.

Bruce Kim, CEO of SurplusGLOBAL, commented on the corporate direction, "Our new slogan vividly represents our core values and vision for evolving into a sustainable company for the next century. As a platform for legacy equipment and parts, we are committed to fostering a regenerative structure within the semiconductor industry ecosystem, ensuring the continuous development and delivery of optimized solutions to our customers." SurplusGLOBAL has broadened its focus from merely distributing equipment to include refurbishment, manufacturing, and the distribution and manufacturing of parts. This expansion enhances our customer solutions and establishes a global platform for legacy equipment and parts. The launch of SurplusGLOBAL's legacy parts business is expected to make a significant contribution to strengthening the increasingly fragile legacy semiconductor equipment supply chain by facilitating the distribution of these essential, albeit highly inefficient, legacy parts.

