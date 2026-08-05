SUS ENVIRONMENT Signs EPC Contract for Malaysia's Negeri Sembilan Phase II WtE Project

SHANGHAI, Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SUS ENVIRONMENT has signed an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract for Phase II of the Negeri Sembilan Waste-to-Energy (WtE) project in Malaysia. Under the contract, the company will take full responsibility for the project's engineering design, equipment procurement, construction and delivery.

With a designed treatment capacity of 1,008 tonnes per day, the project is expected to process approximately 335,700 tonnes of municipal solid waste annually. Upon completion, it is projected to generate 177 million kWh of electricity and reduce carbon emissions by around 120,000 tonnes each year, providing clean energy and sustainable waste management services to approximately 1.22 million people. The project will further strengthen Negeri Sembilan's waste treatment capacity, reduce reliance on landfill and support Malaysia's transition toward a more circular and low-carbon development model.

The signing reflects local recognition of SUS ENVIRONMENT's advanced WtE technology, engineering design expertise and end-to-end project delivery capabilities. Drawing on extensive experience across technology development, equipment manufacturing, project construction and plant operations, the company will coordinate the full EPC process to meet the project's technical, environmental, quality and safety requirements.

The project also demonstrates the competitiveness of Chinese environmental technologies and engineering solutions under rigorous international standards. Alongside its continued investment and operational activities in global markets, SUS ENVIRONMENT is expanding its capabilities across diversified international project delivery models.

By working closely with local partners, SUS ENVIRONMENT will continue delivering reliable, efficient and sustainable waste management solutions, turning municipal waste into clean energy and long-term value for communities.

About SUS ENVIRONMENT

SUS ENVIRONMENT is the world's largest provider of waste incineration equipment and technology, as well as one of the top three investors and operators of waste-to-energy plants globally.

As of December 2025, SUS ENVIRONMENT has established 11 management centers worldwide, providing environmental and energy services to over 100 million people. It has invested in and constructed over 90 waste-to-energy plants, with a daily processing capacity nearly 120,000 tonnes of municipal solid waste. The annual green power generation is approximately 20,000 GWh, sufficient to meet the annual electricity needs of nearly 8 million households.

* Data from the Environmental Sanitation Net Of China and public data. The statistical scope is the total design scale. The data are as of December 31, 2025.

SOURCE SUS ENVIRONMENT