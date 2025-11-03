SUS ENVIRONMENT Took the Spotlight at ISWA 2025 with Innovative Waste Management Solutions

SHANGHAI, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- From October 27th to 29th, the ISWA 2025 World Congress, themed "Re-imagine Waste," was grandly held in Buenos Aires, Argentina. As the highest-profile event in the global waste management industry, this gathering attracted over 1,000 participants from more than 50 countries. SUS ENVIRONMENT was invited to attend, joining global peers in exploring the blueprint for scientific waste management and a circular economy.

SUS ENVIRONMENT and ISWA initiate strategic cooperation

At the event, Mr. ZHAN Liang (Eric), CEO of SUS International, was invited to deliver a keynote speech titled "Towards a Sustainable Future Together --- China Best Available Techniques and Practices of Waste-to-Energy." He stated that after nearly two decades of efforts, China's waste incineration capacity has surpassed the combined total of Europe, America, and Japan. Meanwhile, China's waste treatment technology is advancing toward high efficiency, environmental friendliness and digital intelligence. The "China's solution" to scientific solid waste management is now benefiting the world.

During the event, the exclusive booth of SUS ENVIRONMENT became a focal point for international attendees. The showcase of CBAT (China Best Available Technology and Practices for Waste-to-Energy) achievements and cutting-edge digital twin technology attracted numerous solid waste management experts, government officials, and corporate representatives.

Besides, SUS ENVIRONMENT actively participated in the IFC CEO panel and the Circularity Plus Executive Roundtable. Together with senior executives from numerous international waste management enterprises, they engaged in in-depth discussions on waste management policies and development trends.

A key highlight of the event was the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between ISWA and SUS ENVIRONMENT. The two parties will collaborate in areas such as technical cooperation, event exchanges, and promoting China's waste-to-energy experience, jointly committing to the advancement and global integration of the industry.

This in-depth participation in the ISWA World Congress marks a significant milestone in SUS ENVIRONMENT's internationalization journey. Moving forward, SUS will continue to deepen international cooperation in solid waste management, contributing expertise and innovation to global sustainable development.

About SUS

SUS ENVIRONMENT is the global leading comprehensive environment provider.* As of June 2025, SUS ENVIRONMENT has established 11 management centers worldwide, invested in and constructed 90 waste-to-energy projects, with a daily processing capacity nearly 120,000 tons of MSW and annual green power generation of approximately 18,000 GWh.

*Data sourced from the Environmental Sanitation Net Of China and public data, covering total design scale, with data as of June 30, 2025.

