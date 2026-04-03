Sustainable Tourism Impact Fund Expands Investments Across Southeast Asia

SINGAPORE, April 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sustainable Tourism Impact Fund, a partnership between Agoda, World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) Singapore, and the UnTours Foundation, has announced its second round of investments alongside early impact results from the Fund's inaugural cohort.

Livingseas foundation Bambike Ecotours

Designed to provide affordable, flexible financing to small and medium-sized tourism enterprises, the Fund supports businesses that integrate environmental restoration, climate resilience, and inclusive economic development into their core operations. Indonesia-based Livingseas Asia and Bambike Ecotours in the Philippines are the beneficiaries of the new investments. Each new investee receives USD 25,000 in loan capital to expand impact-driven initiatives across the region.

In Indonesia, Livingseas Asia combines dive tourism with coral reef restoration in Padangbai, Bali. Its nonprofit arm, the Livingseas Foundation, has restored more than 7,300 square meters of degraded reef, deploying artificial reef structures and planting over 320,000 coral fragments, with measurable biodiversity recovery. The Fund's investment will support the construction of modular housing for staff and trainees near the restoration site. This will expand Livingseas Asia's hosting capacity and strengthen the Foundation's ability to deliver marine education, conservation training, and reef restoration activities.

Bambike Ecotours in the Philippines connects bamboo agroforestry, fair trade bicycle manufacturing in rural communities, and regenerative tourism experiences. The loan will support the development of Ligtasin Cove in Batangas, a bamboo-built tourism destination that will include coastal ecotours and a bamboo nursery for reforestation and erosion control. The initiative aims to create local jobs while expanding lower-carbon tourism experiences that connect travelers with community-led environmental restoration.

"At Agoda, we believe the future of travel depends on the resilience of the destinations we serve," said Timothy Hughes, Vice President of Corporate Development at Agoda. "These investments support local pioneers integrating environmental restoration and community well-being into their operations, demonstrating the potential of impact-driven travel."

Six months after the Fund's initial investments, early results across Thailand, Indonesia, and the Philippines demonstrate encouraging environmental and community impact.

Across Southeast Asia, three organizations advanced community-led tourism in meaningful ways. In Thailand, Local Alike expanded its Travel With Care initiative to 10 destinations, launching 16 regenerative tourism activities and securing partnerships with national parks and tourism authorities to develop a white paper on regenerative tourism. In the Philippines, Ecohotels grew its Bahay Farms initiative by onboarding 22 farmers, planting 500 mango trees, increasing plant-based menu offerings from 35% to 50%, and launching its Green Warriors workforce program, with 5 of 15 trainees already placed in hospitality roles. In Indonesia, Sejiva introduced heritage walking tours and coral restoration experiences across West Java and Jakarta, while scaling its #travelpositive campaign to reach broader audiences.

"We are incredibly encouraged by the impact created so far by our inaugural cohort," said Sarah Payne, Senior Director of Impact at the UnTours Foundation. "These businesses are expanding regenerative tourism models, strengthening local livelihoods, and embedding measurable environmental outcomes into their growth. Their progress shows how flexible financing can translate into tangible impact on the ground."

The Fund is part of Agoda's broader sustainability strategy and builds on its partnership with WWF-Singapore through Agoda's Eco Deals program. Through Eco Deals, Agoda works with hotel partners across Asia to offer travelers discounted stays while directing a portion of proceeds to WWF's conservation initiatives. Those funds also support the Sustainable Tourism Impact Fund, extending conservation impact to small tourism enterprises, strengthening ecosystem health and community resilience at the destination level.

Tourism enterprises across the region advancing conservation, climate resilience, sustainable mobility, and community-led economic development are encouraged to apply for the next round of funding at: https://untoursfoundation.org/sustainable-tourism-impact-fund.

SOURCE Agoda