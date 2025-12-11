Suvoda IRT named a Leader in Everest Group's RTSM PEAK Matrix®

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Suvoda, a global clinical trial technology company, today announced that its IRT (Interactive Response Technology) software, also known as RTSM (Randomization and Trial Supply Management), has been recognized as a Leader in Everest Group's PEAK Matrix® assessment for RTSM technology.

Everest Group's PEAK Matrix® is a rigorous, data-driven evaluation of technology providers, benchmarking market impact alongside vision and delivery capability. The assessment includes direct customer interviews, providing insight into real-world performance and user experience. This acknowledgment underscores Suvoda's strong market adoption, innovation, and technical strength in the RTSM space.

"Suvoda demonstrates specialization in managing high-complexity and multi-arm studies, enabled by its low-code/no-code platform, Virtual Partition framework, and strong integration network," said Nisarg Shah, Practice Director at Everest Group. "Its modular architecture, flexible study configuration, and ongoing investments in AI-enabled automation earn it a Leader position in the Everest Group's Life Sciences RTSM Products PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2025."

"We are honored to be named a Leader by Everest Group. This recognition reaffirms that Suvoda IRT delivers unparalleled capabilities and speed for randomization and supply management in complex clinical trials," said Jagath Wanninayake, CEO of Suvoda. "It also reflects how we continue to advance our platform, bringing IRT together with our broader suite of products to manage the most critical, time-sensitive moments of each study for our customers."

Suvoda IRT serves as a "command and control center" for clinical trial logistics, enabling sponsors, CROs, and sites to deliver the right treatment to the right patient at the right time. Built on configurable architecture, Suvoda IRT supports even the most complex protocols and features real-time inventory visibility and predictive resupply. The system can quickly adapt to mid-study changes via customization tools built into the Suvoda Platform, which is supported by several issued patents that recognize the company's innovation. Suvoda IRT sets the new standard in the industry, transforming the clinical trial experience for sponsors, CROs, sites, and patients by making the overall journey more intuitive.

To further enhance usability, Suvoda recently introduced Sofia, an AI assistant that simplifies drug supply manager tasks by streamlining data retrieval, monitoring inventory and reviewing visit schedules, and creating data visualizations, all within a conversational interface. The system also delivers real-time analytics through pre-set and ad-hoc reports so that teams can make informed decisions quickly.

For more information, access the Everest Group report on Suvoda IRT here.

About Suvoda

Suvoda is a global clinical trial technology company with a real-time experience platform that empowers sponsors and CROs to make confident decisions and sites and patients to take calm, controlled action. Suvoda delivers interconnected, action-driven software solutions and industry-leading services and support, so that even in the most time-sensitive, mission-critical moments, life-changing studies keep moving forward. Suvoda merged with Greenphire, a leading provider of clinical trial financial management and patient support tools. To learn more, visit suvoda.com and follow Suvoda on LinkedIn.

