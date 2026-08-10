Synology® unveils Surveillance365, a secure cloud video surveillance solution built for modern, multi-site businesses

HONG KONG, Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Synology launched Surveillance365, a Video Surveillance as a Service (VSaaS) solution that enables businesses to deploy enterprise-grade multi-site surveillance in minutes and scale without additional IT overhead.

"Ever since we introduced Surveillance Station in 2008, our vision has been to build a private, fully integrated surveillance ecosystem spanning cameras, NVRs, VMS, storage, backup, AI analytics, and cloud, all engineered by one vendor. Today, Surveillance365 completes that vision," said Philip Wong, Chairman and CEO of Synology.

Rapid deployment and operational simplicity

Free to use with compatible Synology Cameras, the Surveillance365 Standard Plan centrally manages the camera fleet from a single web portal or mobile app. Deployment for each camera takes as little as two minutes, with no dedicated IT staff or on-premises server configuration required.

"Whether overseeing retail chains, construction sites, or global corporate offices, organizations can scale their security footprint instantly through Surveillance365 without the burden of managing physical infrastructure," said Josh Lin, Director of Synology's Surveillance Group.

Edge recording and on-camera intelligence

Footage is recorded locally to an onboard microSD card, and AI analytics, including People, Vehicle, Intrusion, and Loitering Detection, are processed on-camera for immediate alerts, minimizing cloud bandwidth. For live viewing, Surveillance365 prioritizes peer-to-peer local connections, while Low Bandwidth Mode further cuts usage by up to 50% with minimal impact on video quality.

Governance and compliance at scale

All Synology Cameras used with Surveillance365 are NDAA and TAA compliant, meeting the procurement requirements of government agencies and security-conscious organizations. For advanced access control, the Surveillance365 Business Plan adds granular permission profiles, site-level camera management, and a comprehensive audit log for managing distributed teams and locations.

Protection from access to backup

Access to Surveillance365 is protected by multi-factor authentication and a C2 Encryption Key held exclusively by the account holder. Optional cloud backup to C2 OneStorage supports event-based or continuous recording with retention from 45 to 3,650 days, and extends to protect Surveillance Station recordings on existing Synology NAS.1

Surveillance365 is now available globally. For more information, visit the Synology website.

1. C2 Backup for Surveillance is being succeeded by Surveillance365 and C2 OneStorage, and will no longer accept new subscriptions. Existing subscriptions will be maintained through their remaining retention periods to ensure a smooth transition. Please visit https://sy.to/ai5qk for more information.

About Synology®

Staying at the forefront of data management, Synology innovates and adapts to ever-evolving technologies, and continues bringing new possibilities to the table, including but not limited to solutions for data storage and backup, file collaboration, video management,and network infrastructure - all designed with one goal in mind - presenting a centralized platform to simplify IT administration while driving digital transformation for businesses worldwide.

Contact Us: https://www.synology.com/en-global/company/contact_us

SOURCE Synology