Synpulse Builds On 30‑Year Anniversary Momentum with APAC Leaders Andreas Mettenberger and Adrien Thonet Elevated to Partner

SINGAPORE, March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Synpulse, the global consultancy to major financial institutions, is proud to announce the promotion of Andreas Mettenberger and Adrien Thonet to Partner. Their appointments come at a defining moment for Synpulse, as the firm marks its 30‑year anniversary and reflects a journey shaped by global expansion, technological innovation, and a deepening leadership footprint across the Asia‑Pacific region.

Built on deep industry expertise and a strong commitment to delivering meaningful client impact, Synpulse's 30-year journey has charted an ambitious path toward shaping the digital future of financial services. At the heart of this evolution is the Asia‑Pacific region, which has rapidly emerged as both a key growth driver and a strategic pillar of Synpulse's global operations.

The announcement also continues Synpulse's broader global momentum, following new partner appointments in Europe with Joel Smith being promoted to Partner and the advancement of Marcel Lötscher to Senior Partner in the Americas.

Salomon Wettstein, Managing Partner and Head of North Asia at Synpulse commented, "The promotions of Andreas and Adrien underscore the strength and maturity of our Hong Kong and North Asia platform. As the region continues to emerge as a strategic growth engine for Synpulse, their leadership reflects both the depth of our local capabilities and our long-term commitment to investing in this market. This is an important step in building a sustainable leadership bench to support our clients' ambitions across North Asia."

Based in Hong Kong, Andreas Mettenberger has driven the expansion of Synpulse's APAC wealth and asset management practice, leading flagship WealthCockpit implementations for key financial institutions. Known for his strategic leadership and delivery excellence, Andreas will sharpen Synpulse's focus on becoming the partner of choice for external asset managers and family offices both as a strategic advisor and technology partner while accelerating the rollout of our WealthCockpit solutions across APAC, the Middle East, and Europe. His promotion to Partner reaffirms Synpulse's commitment to serving APAC clients with leading expertise in digitalisation, operating model design, and regulatory readiness.

Adrien Thonet, also based in Hong Kong, has been a driving force behind Synpulse's Avaloq strategy. With over a decade of deep expertise across Avaloq, Wealth Management, and Private Banking, he has driven high‑stakes core banking transformations and ecosystem collaborations that have positioned Synpulse as a trusted ally to next‑gen financial institutions. As Partner, Adrien will accelerate Synpulse's momentum by expanding our Avaloq footprint across APAC and MEA, driving a strong pipeline, ensuring the seamless delivery of major transformation programs and strengthening global collaboration to create powerful synergies across APAC, MEA, and Europe.

"The addition of Adrien and Andreas as partners reflects Synpulse's commitment to investing in exceptional talent and leadership," said Yves Roesti, CEO and Managing Partner of Synpulse. "Their energy and forward‑looking vision will further propel our teams and clients toward bold, transformative growth across APAC and beyond. Their appointment is a pivotal step in shaping a truly global, future‑ready Synpulse that will continue to push boundaries and raise the bar for our industry."

About Synpulse

Synpulse is a global management consultancy and a trusted partner to financial institutions. We deliver end-to-end transformation for financial institutions, combining deep industry expertise with technology across strategy, design, implementation, and operations. With a network of over 100 ecosystem partners and our technology division Synpulse8, we co-create innovative digital solutions that deliver value-creating impact. Our team of 1,000+ professionals from more than 20 locations is united by a shared commitment to excellence and client success.

Further information www.synpulse.com.

