TAILG Makes Grand Appearance at 2024 Asiabike Jakarta, Aiming to Set the Benchmark in Indonesia

JAKARTA, Indonesia, May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On 30th April, the first Asiabike Jakarta took place at the Jakarta International Expo in Indonesia. TAILG, the global pioneer in long-range electric vehicles, participated in the exhibition. For its debut in Indonesia, TAILG showcased 12 new products tailored to local consumer demand at its booth, demonstrating its leadership in electric mobility.

At the same time, TAILG also held a grand Indonesia Wealth Summit with the theme "Electric Mobility and Green Future", inviting nearly 100 strategic partners to discuss the Indonesian two-wheel electric vehicle market, and releasing a three-year strategic plan. It is expected to build 100 branded stores by 2024.

Multiple Exhibits Generate Excitement at Asiabike Jakarta

The Asiabike Jakarta is the first local industry exhibition under the electric trend. Indonesia is one of the most important target markets in TAILG's globalization strategy. TAILG hopes to complete the brand debut of "TAILG" in the Indonesian market through the exhibition and win the market share first.

At the exhibition, many popular models made their stunning debut. Wu Qinshi, Director of Overseas Product Planning of TAILG, launched three core products, S1, S2 and UNIVERSE, which were well received by Indonesian customers.

As a racing-grade high-end electric motorcycle, the top-level configuration of S1 is equipped with a 5000W motor and three lithium battery modules, with an ultra-long range of 150 km.

S2 is a must-have model for high-end electric motorcycle players. With a maximum speed of 85km/h, it gives riders an adrenaline-pumping experience. Front and rear high-definition cameras provide better environmental detection capabilities.

UNIVERSE is equipped with "Somersault Cloud Long-endurance Technology Platform", which can travel 80-100 km on a single charge. The front bionic dual lights are designed by the German Red Dot Award-winning team, with a visible distance of 50m.

Rooting in the Local Market to Establish as Benchmark Country

On 29th April, TAILG held its first Indonesia Strategic Cooperation Wealth Summit in Indonesia and released a three-year strategic plan and local channel construction and development plan. TAILG expects to open 100 stores in 2024, 800 stores by 2026, and achieve a sales volume of 100,000 vehicles.

Chen Yingsheng, Vice President of TAILG Group and President of Overseas Business Unit, said: "We hope to build Indonesia into a benchmark market for our global strategy and widely export our experience to other regions to jointly realize the dream of recreating a TAILG overseas."

At the summit, Chen Xinjie, head of TAILG Group's Indonesian theater, gave a detailed introduction to the Indonesian market strategies and plans to partners.

Currently, TAILG has set up a branch and localized factory in Indonesia and will open an office and the first flagship store. It has formulated a channel development model of "taking root in Java Island" and will realize a full-chain localized service system from product research and development, production, sales, and after-sales service.

TAILG is rapidly moving towards the great goal of "Creating Another TAILG Overseas".

About TAILG

TAILG Group was established in Shenzhen, China in 2004. It has evolved into a diversified corporation integrating research and development, production, sales, sharing, charging, and battery swapping of electric two and three-wheelers with comprehensive industry chains. TAILG has ten smart manufacturing bases around the world, with an annual production capacity of more than 15 million units and more than 35,000 stores. Its products are exported to more than 90 countries and regions and are favored by consumers around the world.

