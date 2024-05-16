TAIPEI, May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Taiwan Design Research Institute (TDRI) is collaborating with Thai Lifestyle Product Federation (TLPF) to enhance connections between the design sector in Taiwan and the industries in Thailand. To achieve this goal, TDRI Vice President Mr. Oliver Lin and TLPF President Mr. Supat Sriwannavit signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on May 16th, 2024.

Taiwan and Thailand Sign Cooperation Agreement to Connect Design Industries

This collaboration is an affirmation of the design capabilities of Taiwan by the industrial sector in Thailand, said TDRI Vice President Oliver Lin, and it marks a new chapter in this cooperative relationship. The agreement offers the Taiwanese design sector opportunities to engage with industrial organizations in Thailand and provide design services for Thai industries, while also elevating both sides' international influence. On the day of the MOU signing, TDRI also invited Johnason Lo, the founder of JL Design, and architect Chen Wei from Meta House, a Golden Pin Design Award Mark winner, to attend. The Thai side extended invitations to Mr. Niphon Ratana-arporn, President of the Thai Housewares Trade Association, Mrs. Mrs.Sununta Subhapholsiri, Vice President of the Home Decorative Design and Lifestyle Products Trade Association, and Mrs. Vilasinee Churat, President of the Thai Gifts, Premiums, and Decorative Association, to witness the ceremony. TDRI looks forward to promoting design exchanges between Taiwan and Thailand through substantive activities.

On the same day, TDRI also held a Golden Pin Design salon in Bangkok at AUA Ratchadamri with local media partner art4d. It focused on "inspiring creativity to shape values, ideas, and statements in design for a better world". Four design practitioners from Taiwan and Thailand discussed how to respond to contemporary challenges with innovations to achieve meaningful changes. Both the MoU and the salon have driven design collaborations forward between Taiwan and Thailand, and deliver new opportunities and paths for the industries on both sides.

