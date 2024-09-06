Taiwan Design Research Institute and Indonesian Ministry of Industry Renew Cooperation Agreement to Promote Taiwan Design Services Internationally!

TAIPEI, Sept. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 5, the Taiwan Design Research Institute (TDRI) renewed its cooperation agreement with the Directorate General of Small , and Miscellaneous Industries of the Indonesian Ministry of Industry and held its first Taiwan Design Lecture and Business Matching Conference in Jakarta, receiving a warm response from local businesses. The agreement was signed by TDRI President Chang Chi-Yi and Director General Reni Yanita, with plans to invite Indonesia Good Design Selection (IGDS) award-winning designers to Taiwan for a workshop in October in collaboration with the Golden Pin Design Award.

To meet Indonesia's demand for furniture and packaging design, TDRI invited STIMLIG co-founders Meng Fan-Chung and Wu Wan-Chen, Taiwan Graphic Design Association Deputy Director Fu Shou-Hsi, and POSINEGA designer Wang Yu-Hsuan to share Taiwan's design experience. The furniture matchmaking session featured a diverse range of Indonesian manufacturers, from wood and rattan OEM factories to public space furniture brands. Facing a decline in overseas markets, many Indonesian manufacturers are seeking to create their own brands and collaborate with Taiwanese designers. STIMLIG plans to provide consultation for transforming OEMs into their own brands and offer product design services.

In the packaging matchmaking session, POSINEGA engaged with local companies to understand their branding and design needs. Participants were impressed by Taiwan's design capabilities and saw cooperation opportunities. The TDRI delegation also visited several key Indonesian design-related entities, including the Ministry of Trade, the Indonesia Design Development Center, the Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy, the Indonesia Design District, and Bandung, Indonesia's Design Capital. They also met with the Bandung Creative City Forum and the Bandung Institute of Technology, Indonesia's leading design school. TDRI aims to build strong ties with Indonesia's design community and industry through these exchanges, fostering more opportunities for collaboration between Taiwan and Indonesia.

SOURCE Taiwan Design Research Institute