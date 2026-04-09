Taiwan's Golden Pin Design Award Salon Debuts in Seoul: Exploring Ultra-Experience Design

TAIPEI, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Golden Pin Design Award's Design Perspectives × Golden Pin Salon, organized by the Taiwan Design Research Institute (TDRI), will launch its 2026 Asia Tour with its first-ever stop in Seoul on April 25 at the DDP Design Hall. The event will bring together designers from Taiwan and Korea for a cross-cultural exchange on contemporary design thinking.

2026 Golden Pin Salon in Seoul

Established in 1981, Taiwan's Golden Pin Design Award has grown into one of Asia's leading design awards since opening to global entries in 2014. Beyond recognizing outstanding design, it continues to evolve into a multifaceted platform that fosters connections between designers and industry through exhibitions, curated matchmaking programs, and international exchange initiatives. The Golden Pin Salon is part of this effort, traveling across Asian cities such as Taipei, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, and Bangkok, and now expanding to Seoul.

Under the theme "Ultra-Experience Design," the salon addresses today's world marked by spectacle, where the demand for fast and intense experiences continues to grow. As visual, space, and digital media become increasingly intertwined, the salon will examine how design responds to this trend and what essential values must not be overlooked.

Featured Korean speakers include Lee Suk-woo, founder of SWNA and the designer of the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics medals, who explores the paradoxical nature of Korean design; and Park Sung-chul, CEO of NiiiZ Design Lab, known for creating immersive spatial experiences for brands such as SM Entertainment.

From Taiwan, Ling-Li Tseng, co-founder of Serendipity Studio and curator of the Taiwan Pavilion at the 2023 London Design Biennale, will discuss how culture can be translated into sensory spatial experiences; while Keng-Ming Liu, founder and Creative Director of Bito and director of the TECH WORLD Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka, shares how motion-based design evolves into emotionally resonant immersive experiences.

In-person attendance registration is available via: https://smartstore.naver.com/designhouseshop/products/13277928409. The event will be livestreamed via the Golden Pin Design Award's official YouTube channel.

Entries are now open for the 2026 Golden Pin Design Award and Golden Pin Concept Design Award. The final deadline is June 15, 2026 (GMT+8), with early bird registration available until May 13. For more information, visit: https://goldenpin.org.tw/goldenpin/en .

SOURCE Taiwan Design Research Institute