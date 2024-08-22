TalentCorp and NSDC International sign Tech Advisory MoU to Build Digital Skilling Ecosystem in Malaysia

NEW DELHI, Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Talent Corporation Malaysia Berhad (TalentCorp), an agency and think tank under Malaysia's Ministry of Human Resources (KESUMA) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with NSDC International, a subsidiary of India's National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC). This strategic collaboration aims to deliver robust digital skilling solutions to equip Malaysian youth with future-ready skills, while also strengthening the Malaysia-India relationship and advancing skill development initiatives in both nations.

MoU Exchange between TalentCorp represented by Thomas Mathew (TalentCorp GCEO) and NSDC International represented by Ved Mani Tiwari (NSDC International MD & CEO) witnessed by YB Steven Sim Chee Keong, Minister of KESUMA together India’s Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, YB Jayant Chaudhary Accompanied by senior officials from India MSDE and KESUMA.

The MoU exchange between TalentCorp's Group CEO, Thomas Mathew and NSDC International's MD and CEO, Ved Mani Tiwari took place at the NSDC headquarters, witnessed by the Minister of KESUMA, YB Steven Sim Chee Keong and India's Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, YB Jayant Chaudhary.

This MoU is a supplementary to the first agreement signed in March 2023 between TalentCorp and NSDC, which led to the creation of TalentCorp's industry-driven MyMAHIR Future Skills Talent Councils (FSTC). These councils enable industry leaders to identify the evolving skill requirements in their sectors and spearhead the necessary training to ensure talent is equipped with both current and future competencies.

To date, six FSTCs have been established, covering sectors such as E&E, ICT, Aerospace, Biopharma & Manufacturing, Food Manufacturing Services, and Global Services & Data Centres, with four more set to launch by September 2024.

Speaking at the event, YB Steven Sim, Minister of KESUMA said that the discussion with India has led to this partnership to enhance the skills of Malaysian youth.

"KESUMA, through TalentCorp, has tailored specific skills training programmes based on recommendations and guidance from the FSTCs. We've observed that participants in these FSTC-guided programmes typically earn 10-15% higher salaries, demonstrating the strong link between enhanced productivity and increased wages."

"With the new MoU, we will continue to intensify our collaboration and achieve even greater success for both the Ministry and for our two nations," he said.

TalentCorp and NSDC's renewed partnership will focus on two key areas: digitalising Malaysia's talent ecosystem through knowledge sharing and partnership in NSDC's Skills India Digital Hub and the second, introducing verifiable digital credentials for Indian nationals working in Malaysia. KESUMA will launch a digital platform covering curriculum development, training design, content creation, and certification best practices to boost youth employment in Malaysia, the region, and globally.

This strategy is adapted NSDC's Skill India Digital Hub that integrates skills, education, employment, and entrepreneurship in India. This digital ecosystem will present Malaysia with an opportunity to adopt this successful model, with its drive in AI and Digital.

Speaking during the occasion, YB Jayant Chaudhary, India's Minister of State (Independent Charge) and Minister of State for Education said, "Our skill development programme is designed with a strong focus on industry needs. By conducting extensive grassroots surveys, we have identified critical skill gaps, and the Skill India Digital Hub plays a pivotal role in bridging them. I am confident that TalentCorp will greatly benefit from the tech advisory solutions provided by NSDC International. This partnership offers valuable opportunities for mutual learning and growth for both the countries."

Also present at the event were Atul Kumar Tiwari, Secretary of India's Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE); and senior representatives from KESUMA, TalentCorp, MSDE and NSDC.

For information on MyMAHIR FSTC, go to: www.talentcorp.com.my/mymahir

About Talent Corporation Malaysia Berhad (TalentCorp)

Talent Corporation Malaysia Berhad (TalentCorp) is a Ministry of Human Resources (KESUMA) agency that drives Malaysia's talent strategy towards becoming a dynamic talent hub. To support the growth and well-being of all Malaysians, we partner with the public and private sectors on initiatives that attract, nurture, and retain the right expertise needed to meet current and future talent demands. In March 2024, TalentCorp was mandated the strategic think tank for KESUMA, working with departments and agencies under the ministry to address the evolving challenges within the Malaysian workforce.

About NSDC International

NSDC International is a 100% subsidiary company of NSDC that is enabling the Skill India International objectives to make India a global source for quality talent, provide global job opportunities for resident Indians, provide global career mobility for overseas Indians, and create an internationally benchmarked quality skills ecosystem. NSDC International aims to position India as the preferred hub for supply of skilled workforce across the globe. NSDC International plays a pivotal role in creating enabling systems and steering national and international partnerships for overseas employment through specific programs, mapped to global job requirements and benchmarked to international standards. In addition, it also aims to leverage NSDC's existing knowledge base and experiential learning to provide technical services for skill development.

SOURCE Talent Corporation Malaysia Berhad