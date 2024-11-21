TalentCorp Honours DEI and Sustainability Leaders at LIFE AT WORK Awards 2024

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Talent Corporation Malaysia Berhad (TalentCorp), under the Ministry of Human Resources (KESUMA), announced the winners of the LIFE AT WORK Awards (LAWA) 2024, recognising organisations championing Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) alongside sustainable workplace practices.

Held under the theme "Celebrating Excellence in DEI for a Sustainable Work, Workplace, and Workforce", this year's awards reflect the growing importance of inclusive and environmentally responsible strategies in shaping Malaysia's workforce.

YB Steven Sim Chee Keong, Minister of KESUMA and YB Dato' Sri Abdul Rahman Bin Mohamad, Deputy Minister KESUMA together with all the LIFE AT WORK Awards (LAWA) 2024 winners.

Speaking at the event, YB Steven Sim Chee Keong, Minister of KESUMA, highlighted that the Malaysia MADANI vision is centred on building a society and economy where no one is left behind, with the workplace reflecting this commitment through a focus on DEI.

"Initiatives like the LIFE AT WORK Awards play a vital role in achieving the target of 60% women's workforce participation, as outlined in the MADANI Economy framework—a critical step for both equity and economic growth.

At KESUMA, we have introduced legislative reforms, including amendments to the Employment Act 1955, which now align with global standards by providing 98 days of maternity leave, paternity leave, and stronger protections for pregnant employees. Additionally, the introduction of Flexible Work Arrangements (FWA) empowers employees to request more adaptable schedules, a significant move toward better work-life balance.

The LIFE AT WORK Awards celebrates these transformative efforts, aligning with the MADANI Economy vision to build a sustainable, inclusive, and forward-looking workforce," he said.

This year's 9th edition of LAWA introduced new sustainability-focused categories and refined benchmarks, enabling clearer recognition across 38 awards in 14 categories. The LAWA 2024 attracted record participation, with over 200 organisations and 713 award submissions spanning public-listed companies (PLCs), multinational corporations (MNCs), small and medium enterprises (SMEs), and public organisations.

YB Wong Shu Qi, Chairman of TalentCorp, reaffirmed the agency's commitment to collaborating with stakeholders, particularly industry leaders, to create inclusive workplaces where employees can thrive.

"Employers who prioritise the needs of today's talent will see tangible benefits such as higher productivity, lower turnover, and stronger business outcomes," she said. "Progressive organisations not only attract and retain top talent but also build a culture of belonging and contribute to a greater purpose. Through initiatives like the Career Comeback Programme, FWA Workshops and Networking and Mentoring Programmes, TalentCorp is dedicated to supporting employers across the nation in driving this positive change."

LAWA 2024 winners include:

Best Public Listed Organisation : Sunway Group

Best Private Limited Organisation : Zuspresso (M) Sdn Bhd

Best International Organisation : Micron Memory Malaysia Sdn Bhd

Best Small & Medium Organisation : Central Force International Sdn Bhd

Best Public Sector Organisation : Lembaga Tabung Angkatan Tentera

The award ceremony saw the attendance of over 750 guests, including YB Dato' Sri Abdul Rahman Bin Mohamad, Deputy Minister of KESUMA, as well as senior officials, industry leaders, and awards finalists.

Driving Malaysia's Workforce Agenda

As part of its mandate to advance Malaysia's workforce strategy, TalentCorp views LAWA as a key platform for promoting best practices in workplace excellence. By spotlighting industry leaders, TalentCorp aims to inspire more companies to adopt policies that align with Malaysia's aspirations for a sustainable, inclusive, and globally competitive workforce.

As part of Budget 2025, TalentCorp will also facilitate tax incentives for employers hiring women returning to work, implementing Flexible Work Arrangements (FWA), and offering paid care leave, further driving Malaysia's aspirations for a sustainable, inclusive, and globally competitive workforce.

About Talent Corporation Malaysia Berhad (TalentCorp)

Talent Corporation Malaysia Berhad (TalentCorp) is a Ministry of Human Resources (KESUMA) agency that drives Malaysia's talent strategy towards becoming a dynamic talent hub. To support the growth and well-being of all Malaysians, we partner with the public and private sectors on initiatives that attract, nurture, and retain the right expertise needed to meet current and future talent demands. In March 2024, TalentCorp was mandated the strategic think tank for KESUMA, working with departments and agencies under the ministry to address the evolving challenges within the Malaysian workforce.

