TalentCorp Launches Landmark Study on Workforce Impact of AI, Digitalisation, and Green Economy

Informed by Industry Research, Comprehensive Programmes to Bridge Skills Gap through Reskilling and Upskilling

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Talent Corporation Malaysia Berhad (TalentCorp), the strategic think tank for the Ministry of Human Resources (KESUMA), has unveiled a groundbreaking study on the Impact of Artificial Intelligence (AI), Digital, and the Green Economy on the Malaysian Workforce.

The launch of the Impact Study on AI, Digital and Green Economy on Malaysian Workforce (From left) YB Wong Shu Qi, Chairperson TalentCorp Board of Directors, Mr Fabian Bigar, Secretary General, Ministry of Digital, YB Gobind Singh Deo, Minister of Digital, YB Steven Sim Chee Keong, Minister of KESUMA, YB Datuk Ts. Mustapha Sakmud, Deputy Minister of Higher Education, Datuk Azman Bin Mohd Yusof, Secretary General of KESUMA, Mr Thomas Mathew, TalentCorp Group Chief Executive Officer.

Aligned with YAB Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim's vision to position Malaysia among the top 20 nations in AI technology, the study examines how these transformative forces are reshaping industries, identifies emerging job roles, and pinpoints the skills crucial for Malaysia's future workforce.

The study focuses on 10 key sectors—Aerospace, Chemicals, Electrical & Electronics, Energy & Power, Food Manufacturing & Service, Global Business Services, ICT, Medical Devices, Pharmaceutical Manufacturing, and Wholesale & Retail Trade—collectively contributing RM933 billion (60%) to Malaysia's GDP in 2023.

Speaking at the launch event, Minister of KESUMA, YB Steven Sim Chee Keong emphasised the transformative potential of the study, stating "The study by TalentCorp highlights immense opportunities for Malaysian workers as AI, digitalisation, and the green economy transform industries. By identifying critical skills and emerging roles, we empower Malaysians to adapt and lead globally, driving sustainable growth and resilience in our workforce."

Central to these efforts is MyMAHIR, a comprehensive digital platform designed to equip Malaysian talent with future-ready skills. By integrating the findings of TalentCorp's Impact Study, MyMAHIR provides valuable insights into industry trends, emerging job roles, skill requirements, career pathways, and training programmes across various sectors. Acting as a centralised resource with a detailed skills taxonomy, it empowers policymakers, employers, professionals, and students with tools to navigate industry changes and seize new opportunities.

Thomas Mathew, Group CEO of TalentCorp, emphasised the agency's proactive role, "TalentCorp is working closely with industry stakeholders to ensure the Malaysian workforce remains adaptable. Through MyMAHIR and our initiatives including the Critical Occupations List and MyNext, we are addressing immediate and long-term needs, equipping Malaysians with skills critical to our economic and global competitiveness."

Driving Workforce Resilience

The study identifies 60 emerging roles, such as AI engineers, sustainability specialists, and bio-process engineers, which are pivotal to advancing Malaysia's green and digital economy.

To support workforce upskilling and reskilling, YB Steven Sim announced that through KESUMA's RM3 billion fund, the ministry will offer support through levies, credits, scholarships, and matching grants. Incentives for in-demand courses, such as scholarships for critical skills, are also under consideration.

These will be made available through the MyMAHIR platform, and the upcoming Akademi KESUMA to be introduced next year, to provide comprehensive resources for skill development and career advancement.

Looking ahead, Phase 2 of the study will expand to cover 12 additional sectors in 2025, reinforcing TalentCorp's commitment to equipping the nation's workforce with the skills needed to thrive in an evolving economy.

As Malaysia progresses towards a green and digital economy, TalentCorp's initiatives ensure the workforce is not only employable but capable of driving innovation and global leadership, paving the way for a sustainable future.

The launch event was also attended by the Minister of Digital, YB Gobind Singh Deo; Deputy Minister of Higher Education, YB Datuk Ts. Mustapha Sakmud; Secretary General of KESUMA, Datuk Azman Bin Mohd Yusof; Secretary General of the Ministry of Digital, Mr. Fabian Bigar, and TalentCorp's Chairperson, YB Wong Shu Qi together with more than 900 participants from Industry, Academia, Students and Government Agencies .

For more information about TalentCorp's Impact Study, findings from the 10 sectors and MyMAHIR platform, please visit www.mymahir.my

