TalentCorp Leverages Malaysian Expertise Abroad: Announces Grant for Tokyo-Based Malaysian Researchers for Conference Collaboration

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Talent Corporation Malaysia Berhad (TalentCorp), an agency under the Ministry of Human Resources (KESUMA), continues its commitment through the Malaysia at Heart (MyHeart) initiative, providing a platform for Malaysians worldwide to contribute to the nation's development, regardless of their location.

YB Steven Sim Chee Keong, Minister of Human Resources together with Malaysian Diaspora in Japan

During a recent TalentCorp MyHeart 'Salam Dari Malaysia' outreach event in Tokyo, which drew over 180 Malaysians residing in Japan, the Minister of KESUMA, YB Steven Sim Chee Keong, announced that TalentCorp will come on board as a strategic partner for the upcoming Malaysia-Japan Visionaries Conference 2024 (MJVC2024).

In this first MyHeart collaboration for Japan, TalentCorp will provide a ¥1,000,000.00 grant (equivalent to RM30,000.00) to ensure the conference's success. Additionally, TalentCorp will allocate a RM50,000.00 bursary to assist up to 20 Malaysian researchers to participate in the conference in Tokyo.

"In today's global market, the best talents, especially our Malaysians, will excel wherever they are. Through MyHeart, KESUMA is committed to developing Malaysian talents abroad, so they can contribute to the nation's growth and benefit fellow Malaysians. Our country's human capital is a valuable asset, no matter where they reside, and KESUMA is dedicated to nurturing these assets for the greater good," the minister said.

The MJVC2024 is organised by a team of 45 Malaysian and Japanese researchers, led by Dr. Amy Poh Ai Ling. A Malaysian hailing from Bukit Mertajam, Penang, with dual Ph.D. credentials, Dr. Amy Poh currently resides in Tokyo with her family and is committed to advancing excellence in interdisciplinary research between Malaysia and Japan.

"To me, this is what a diaspora programme like MyHeart is about. Each MyHeart session offers more than just a chance to connect with fellow Malaysians abroad, but it is an opportunity to pitch and engage in collaborations to breathe life into your projects. These can create tangible outcomes that directly benefits both Malaysians and Malaysia, transforming into genuine brain gain stories," he emphasized.

At the event, TalentCorp, represented by its Group CEO, Thomas Mathew, also entered into Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) with the Japan Graduates Association of Malaysia (JAGAM) and the Malaysian Students' Association Japan (MSAJ). These agreements aim to bolster TalentCorp's initiatives, including MyHeart and Ilham KESUMA Antarabangsa, through increased collaboration with these active Malaysian associations in Japan.

Mathew highlighted that previous TalentCorp's efforts in the diaspora space were mainly on facilitating the return of Malaysians abroad, and that the role has since evolved to encompass all Malaysians living abroad, recognising that they can contribute significantly to the circulation of knowledge and expertise.

"By coming on board as a strategic partner for meaningful initiative such as the MJVC2024, we are stating emphatically that we support our Malaysians abroad who drive and are committed to projects that provide opportunities to fellow Malaysians. That is the essence of what MyHeart is," he said.

Also in attendance at the TalentCorp MyHeart Salam Dari Malaysia event were H.E. Dato' Shahril Effendi Abd Ghany, Ambassador of Malaysia to Japan; Dato' Sri Khairul Dzaimee Bin Daud, Secretary General of KESUMA; Dato' Sri Dr. Mohammed Azman bin Dato' Aziz Mohammed, Group CEO of PERKESO; Datuk Wira Shahul Dawood, CEO of HRD Corp; and Nazrul Aziz, Group Chief Strategy Officer of TalentCorp.

