Tam Jai International Honoured at The 15th Junzi Corporation Awards for Outstanding ESG and Business Practices

HONG KONG, Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tam Jai International Co. Limited ("TJI", "Tam Jai" or the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group"), one of the leading restaurant groups in Hong Kong, is pleased to announce that it has been honoured with the "Junzi Corporation Award" at The Hang Seng University of Hong Kong ("HSUHK")'s 15th Junzi Corporation Awards Presentation Ceremony. This marks the Group's second receipt of the Award, following its recognition in 2024, and underscores the Group's steadfast commitment to upholding the highest standards of business ethics and social responsibility while driving sustainable corporate growth.

Mr Derek Wu, Group Chief People Officer of TJI, receives the "Junzi Corporation Award" on behalf of the Group at the HSUHK 15th Junzi Corporation Award Presentation Ceremony.

Mr Daren Lau, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of TJI, said, "It is a tremendous honour for us to receive the Junzi Corporation Award for the second time. This recognition affirms our belief that long-term business success is underpinned by responsible and righteous decisions for our customers, employees and communities. Guided by our ESG core pillars of 'Nourishing Communities', 'Uplifting People' and 'Preserving Nature', we uphold high ethical standards as we advance our environmental and social initiatives alongside business growth. Looking ahead, we will continue to embed ESG principles across our operations and long-term strategy, with the aim of creating lasting sustainable value and strengthening the trust of our stakeholders."

Embodying the Junzi virtue of "Wisdom", the Group's financial performance has been significantly improved despite the challenging economic environment. TJI's flagship brands, TamJai Yunnan Mixian and TamJai SamGor Mixian ("SamGor"), continue to enjoy strong market penetration in Hong Kong, supported by the digital transformation of its CRM system to deepen customer engagement. Leveraging the solid foundation of these two brands, the Group has strengthened its presence in Hong Kong through a multi-brand strategy, successfully scaling Japanese dining brand Marugame Seimen and launching Yakiniku Yamagyu. Internationally, the Group has expanded its footprint to Australia, Malaysia and the Philippines through franchising and partnerships, adding to its existing network in Mainland China, Singapore and Japan.

Central to the core belief of the Junzi virtues, the Group's sustainable development strategy places strong emphasis on uplifting its people. Its signature "TJI Education Support Scheme for Employees' Children" has granted nearly HK$9 million in scholarships to more than 270 beneficiaries since 2015, while capability building is further advanced through various training initiatives, including the District Manager Leadership Programme and the Mastering Multi-Unit Training Programme for staff.

Further extending this spirit of care to the community, SamGor's food-giving initiative, "Mixian for the Good", has provided meals and warmth to over 60,000 people in need since 2021. On the environmental front, the Group makes strategic investments in green procurement, and its surplus pork belly upcycling campaign turns food waste into lifestyle products and workshops that foster green innovation, youth development and community care.

Since 2011, HSUHK has presented the "Junzi Corporation Awards" to recognise enterprises that uphold exemplary ethical standards while achieving profitable and sustainable operations. Participating corporations are evaluated by a judging panel, comprising experienced academics and industry practitioners, based on the Junzi "Five Virtues" of "Benevolence", "Righteousness", "Propriety", "Wisdom", and "Trustworthiness", which are the core values of Confucianism.

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About Tam Jai International Co. Limited

As one of the leading restaurant groups in Hong Kong, TJI has rapidly expanded its network to over 250 stores across various markets, including Mainland China, Singapore, Japan, Australia, Malaysia and the Philippines. Apart from self-operating restaurants, the Group also adopts alternative models such as joint venture, franchise or strategic partnership for overseas markets. The Group's portfolio of distinguished brands includes TamJai Yunnan Mixian (譚仔雲南米線), TamJai SamGor Mixian (譚仔三哥米線), and international brand TamJai Mixian, as well as Japanese dining brands, Marugame Seimen and Yakiniku Yamagyu, through franchise and licensing in Hong Kong.

With highly standardised operations, an innovative spirit and an efficient management model, TJI is committed to providing customers with a quality yet affordable dining experience while ambitiously expanding its footprint across the globe.

For Press Enquiries Strategic Financial Relations Limited Iris Lee Tel: (852) 2864 4829 Veron Ng Tel: (852) 2864 4831 Carol Cheung Tel: (852) 2114 2200 Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Tam Jai International Co. Limited