Tam Jai lnt'l Wins HKAEE Award and Multiple ESG Accolades

HONG KONG, Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tam Jai International Co. Limited ("TJI", "Tam Jai International", "Tam Jai" or the "Company", and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group"; HKEX stock code: 2217), one of the leading and renowned restaurant groups in Hong Kong, has been recognised in multiple awards regarding environmental, social and governance ("ESG"), including the 2023 Hong Kong Awards for Environmental Excellence, the Hong Kong Green Shop Alliance Award 2024, the Universal Design Award Scheme 2024/25 and the ESG Achievement Awards 2023/2024. These awards are a testament to the Group's unremitting efforts in fulfilling its environmental and social responsibilities, as well as its leadership in sustainable development. The Group has also signed the charter of the "Food Wise Hong Kong Campaign" launched by the Environmental Protection Department ("EPD"), pledging to support food waste recycling and reduce food waste, thereby driving the industry towards a greener future.

“TamJai” and “SamGor” win the Silver Award and Certificate of Merit, respectively, in the restaurants category of the 2023 Hong Kong Awards for Environmental Excellence.

The Hong Kong Awards for Environmental Excellence, hailed as the environmental industry's equivalent of the Oscars, is led by the Environmental Campaign Committee alongside the Environment and Ecology Bureau and in conjunction with nine organisations. Based on three judging criteria, namely green leadership, programme and performance, and partner synergy, the award aims to honour organisations with outstanding performance in implementing comprehensive and excellent environmental management. As first-time participants of the competition, the Group's flagship brands TamJai Yunnan Mixian ("TamJai") and TamJai SamGor Mixian ("SamGor") stood out among 3,500 participating organisations and received the Silver Award and the Certificate of Merit respectively in the restaurants category, reaffirming the Group's commitment to practising and promoting green and sustainable development. In addition, the Group was recognised by the Hong Kong Green Shop Alliance Award for the second year in a row, with "TamJai" and "SamGor'" winning the "Excellent Green Practices Award – Waste Management" this year. The Group also received the Outstanding ESG Awards (Listed Company) - Platinum Awards at the ESG Achievement Awards 2023/2024, organised by the Institute of ESG & Benchmark (IESGB).

The Group has been sparing no effort in waste management. In addition to signing the "Food Wise Hong Kong" charter of the EPD, "SamGor" and "TamJai" were awarded under the Diamond and Gold Class of the "Food Wise Eateries Scheme" by the EPD, respectively, in recognition of the Group's efforts and commitment to food cherishing, food waste reduction and recycling, effectively realising resource circulation. The Group also strives to promote food cherishing among the mass public, thereby reducing food waste at the source.

To promote the green development of the industry, the Group has pioneered the launch of a number of environmental protection measures. In addition to implementing a "plastic-free" takeaway policy to encourage customers to use reusable utensils, the Group has also expanded the "Less Mixian" or "Light Mixian" order options to third-party takeaway platforms to encourage customers to choose the right amount of mixian (rice noodles) for their appetite and promote waste reduction at the source. Incorporating green elements to its community outreach initiatives, the Group also regularly donates edible surplus ingredients from its central kitchen to collaborate with charitable organisations in preparing lunch boxes for those in need.

In terms of social responsibility, "TamJai" and "SamGor" won silver awards in the Universal Design Award Scheme 2024/25, organised by the Equal Opportunities Commission, highlighting the contribution of the Group's restaurants to creating an inclusive environment. In the spirit of "Passion to Serve", the Group is committed to providing a comfortable and convenient dining environment to meet the needs of different groups such as the elderly, people with special needs, and young families with baby strollers. The Group will continue to optimise the store design and services in the future to enhance the dining experience for different customers.

Mr. Daren Lau, Chairman, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of TJI, "With 'Preserving Nature', 'Nourishing Communities' and 'Uplifting People' as the core pillars of its ESG strategic framework, the Group is committed to making positive contributions to the environment and the community through a range of measures while developing its business. It is a great honour and encouragement for us to be recognised and commended in several prestigious ESG awards in the industry. We are committed to being at the forefront of sustainable development in the F&B industry. Going forward, we will continue to actively work with all stakeholders to strengthen the practice of environmental and social responsibility and jointly contribute to the construction of a sustainable future."

About Tam Jai International Co. Limited (HKEX: 2217)

As one of the leading restaurant groups in Hong Kong, TJI has rapidly expanded its network to over 240 stores across various markets, including Mainland China, Singapore, Japan and Australia, with plans to enter the Philippines and Malaysia. Apart from self-operating restaurants, the Group also adopts alternative models such as joint venture, franchise or strategic partnership for overseas markets. The Group's portfolio of distinguished brands includes TamJai Yunnan Mixian (譚仔雲南米線), TamJai SamGor Mixian (譚仔三哥米線), and the Japanese dining brands, Marugame Seimen and Yakiniku Yamagyu, through franchise and licensing in Hong Kong.

With highly standardised operations, an innovative spirit and an efficient management model, TJI is committed to providing customers with a quality yet affordable dining experience while ambitiously expanding its footprints across the globe. The Group has been listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (stock code: 02217.HK) since October 2021.

