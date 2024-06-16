Tan Xuguang: Enter South Korea, Full Focus on Business in the "Doorstep" Market

SEOUL, South Korea, June 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In alignment with the global strategic development of Shandong Heavy Industry, with a focus on bolstering "doorstep" export business, from June 14th to 16th, Tan Xuguang led a delegation to South Korea to conduct a thorough market survey. The visit included in-depth assessments of the distribution channels for Weichai power generation sets and marine power systems to promote the export of products. Additionally, the team visited and investigated the development of South Korea's big data centers and the demonstration application projects for Solid Oxide Fuel Cells (SOFC).

Collaboratively Tap into the Lucrative Growth of South Korea's Data Centers. On June 14th, Tan Xuguang visited HANATEC, the distributor of Baudouin power generation equipment in Dangjin City, Korea, and communicated with COMMERICAL's General Manager, Kim Rongxing, and HANATEC's CEO, Zheng Jun. COMMERICAL stands as the biggest sales channel for Weichai's power generation product in South Korea, with HANATEC as its subsidiary, have cooperated with Weichai since 2007. Tan Xuguang emphasized Weichai's profound technological expertise in the industrial energy market and its strategic proximity to the South Korean market, which ensures a quick customer response. He expressed the ambition to jointly seize the rapidly growing opportunities in the business of data center power generation, to expand the market share in South Korea, and to foster a win-win business environment. Kim Rongxing acknowledged that based on the solid mutual cooperation, there is a strong market acceptance of Weichai's power generation products. In future, we will broaden the scope of collaboration to better serve clients in South Korea.

Jointly Cultivate a Global Ecosystem for SOFC Technology. On the same day, Tan Xuguang investigated the technical specifications and demonstration applications of SOFC in Dangjin City, South Korea. He stated that as a pioneer in SOFC technology in China, Weichai will enter the South Korea market and cooperate with global partners to cultivate a industrial ecosystem for SOFC technology.

Deliver High-Tech, High-Quality Products to South Korean Customers. On June 15th, Tan Xuguang inspected South Korea's largest internet data center, the LG U+ data center in Anyang City to have a detailed understanding of the application of power generation equipment for large data centers. He highlighted that Weichai's power generation products have industry-leading technological advantages, cost benefits from scaled production, and the advantage of shortest delivery cycle based on dual supply chain. He stated that Weichai will cooperate with French Baudouin and Singaporean teams to continually provide South Korean customers with high-tech, high-quality, and eco-friendly products.

Weichai is fully qualified for the South Korean Marine Power Market. On the morning of June 16th, Tan Xuguang investigated the marine power support situation in Seoul, engaging in deep discussions with local distributors and technical experts to understand product quality and future technological developments. Tan Xuguang stated that South Korean marine power market has vast potential and emphasized that Weichai will commit itself to creating necessary conditions for better performance. He advocated for in-depth communication and collaboration with promising long-term customers to enhance the adaptability development of products.

SOURCE Weichai Power Co.,Ltd