KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As Malaysians prepare for Hari Raya, new insights from Taobao Malaysia points to a clear shift in festive shopping behaviour, with online platforms playing an increasingly central role in home preparation and hosting.

Taobao Malaysia Shares Raya Shopping Trends as Malaysians Prepare for Festive Gatherings

In the weeks leading up to the Raya celebrations, searches for home organisation and hosting essentials on Taobao Malaysia increased by 70%, reflecting households' efforts to streamline meal preparation, organise spaces for visiting relatives, and create welcoming environments for open houses. This momentum extended offline, with over twenty thousand visitors attending Taobao Pesta Raya, a three-day experiential activation at MyTOWN Shopping Centre, Kuala Lumpur, clearly demonstrating rising consumer engagement with both the platform and its app.

Taobao Malaysia also points to a broader recalibration in festive spending, as Malaysian consumers increasingly favour home solutions that extend beyond seasonal use. High-interest categories such as food storage organisers, kitchen organisers, lighting solutions, and flexible furniture, reflects a shift toward more adaptable, multi-functional living spaces. This reflects a mindset shaped by a heightened desire for smarter, longer-term value, where versatility, durability and everyday utility take precedence over purely seasonal appeal.

Jess Lew, Country Head of Taobao Malaysia, said the observation reflects how Malaysians are increasingly turning to e-commerce platforms not only for convenience, but also for inspiration when preparing their homes for festive occasions.

She continues, "Festive preparations often involve many small but meaningful details, from organising kitchens for cooking to creating comfortable spaces for guests during open houses. What we're seeing on Taobao is that Malaysians are actively searching for practical solutions that help make these moments easier and more enjoyable. As more shoppers explore online platforms for festive preparations, it also highlights how e-commerce is becoming an integral part of everyday celebrations."

The Taobao Pesta Raya activation offered a glimpse into where retail is heading; towards experiences that seamlessly connect digital discovery with physical engagement. Reflecting Taobao's signature "everything and anything", the event features an extensive variety of products, from home essentials to unique lifestyle finds, showcasing the platform's vast selection. Through interactive product showcases and tools like image search and QR-enabled journeys, visitors experienced an increasingly fluid path to purchase. The event also encouraged first-time app downloads, highlighting how festive periods like Hari Raya serve not only as peak shopping moments but also as opportunities to observe how Malaysians are increasingly integrating e-commerce into daily life and traditional celebrations.

At the same time, Taobao Malaysia's Raya sales campaign continues until 20 March 2026, providing shoppers with additional opportunities to explore curated festive home solutions and gain inspiration for their celebrations.

For full details on Taobao Pesta Raya campaign and updates, follow Taobao Malaysia on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok, or visit the app.

About Taobao Malaysia

Taobao Malaysia aims to facilitate convenient shopping on Taobao and Tmall for consumers in Malaysia. Through the Taobao app, Malaysian shoppers can access billions of products, complete with logistics, payment and other services and offers tailored to their individual market needs. Taobao Malaysia is part of Alibaba International Digital Commerce Group.

SOURCE Taobao Malaysia