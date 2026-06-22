Taylor's University Ranked Among World's Top 1%

SUBANG JAYA, Malaysia, June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Taylor's University has been ranked 272nd globally in the QS World University Rankings 2027, placing it among the top 1% of universities worldwide.

The position reflects the University's continued focus on delivering education that is purposeful, globally connected, and future focused. As artificial intelligence (AI) reshapes industries and the nature of work, Taylor's is reimagining education through a human led, AI enabled approach that equips students with the knowledge, adaptability, and real world capabilities needed to thrive in a rapidly evolving landscape.

A key example of this approach is Taylor's Hybrid Flexible (HyFlex) learning framework, which combines physical, virtual, and self-directed learning into a connected learning experience. Rather than viewing AI as a replacement for teaching and learning, the University integrates technology to enhance personalisation, strengthen engagement, and support learning beyond the classroom.

"Strong graduate outcomes reflect how effectively students learn, adapt, and create value in a rapidly changing world. As technology transforms the way knowledge is accessed and applied, Taylor's is committed to a human led, AI enabled education that combines personalised learning with real world application. We are preparing graduates with the curiosity, agility, and human capabilities needed to thrive in an evolving future," said Professor Barry Winn, Vice Chancellor and President of Taylor's University.

Looking ahead, Taylor's will continue to advance personalised, industry connected, and purpose driven learning experiences while preparing graduates with the distinctly human capabilities that will remain essential in an AI enabled future.

For more information about Taylor's University and its programmes, please visit the website here.

About Taylor's University

Taylor's University is the highest-ranked non-government-linked private university in Southeast Asia, ranked #272 in the QS World University Rankings 2027. This ranking places the university among the top 1% of global universities. Additionally, the university is ranked at No. 27 in Asia in the QS Asia University Rankings 2026 exercise. Taylor's continues to play a strong role in developing Malaysia's human resource capital, and boasts a 100,000-strong alumni, many of whom have become leaders in their respective fields.

SOURCE Taylor's University