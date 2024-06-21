TDRI Leads Design Exchange in the Philippines, Focusing on Sustainable Design and AI Digital Tools, Invites Cebu to Join City Design Power Index Research

TAIPEI, June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- To foster design exchange between Taiwan and the Philippines and promote objectives such as circular design, the Taiwan Design Research Institute (TDRI), led by Acting President Oliver Lin, embarked on an international exchange event in the Philippines this June. The event featured design talks and business matching activities in Manila and Cebu, exploring sustainable development in product design. Renowned speakers from Taiwan and the Philippines included NAKNAK Design Director Tseng Yen-Wen, Duolog Design Founder Ocean Ou, REPAMANA Sustainable Fashion Brand Founder Darius Juson and Co-founder Alessandra Guitterez, and Jonathan Co of Sentinel Upcycling Technologies. The design talks, centered on global sustainability trends, provided a platform for sharing practical experiences and fostering cross-disciplinary dialogue, leading to innovative applications of circular materials.

The Taiwan-Philippines design exchange event concluded successfully on the afternoon of June 6th. As a member of UNESCO's Creative Cities, the Cebu event drew numerous distinguished guests, including renowned Filipino furniture designer Kenneth Cobonpue.

The Manila event at De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde attracted 400 design fans and professionals, with enthusiastic responses. Students from the School of Deaf Education and Applied Studies participated, supported by sign language interpreters for inclusive discussions. The Cebu event, supported by the Cebu Culture Art & Design Foundation, Cebu UNESCO City of Design and KMC Solutions garnered significant local attention. Esteemed Filipino furniture designer Kenneth Cobonpue, globally renowned and favored by Hollywood stars like Brad Pitt, was present to explore future collaboration opportunities.

In addition to the design talks, TDRI also promoted the Golden Pin Design Award and four AI tools for designers, developed with the support of the Ministry of Economic Affairs' Department of Industrial Technology, to design industry units such as the De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde, and the Pampanga Furniture Industries Foundation. TDRI aims to leverage AI technology to support designers, enhance design efficiency and quality, and elevate the design industry.

Acting President Oliver Lin also met with Cebu City Acting Mayor Atty Raymond Alvin Garcia. His team introduced TDRI's "City Design Power Index Research" and invited Cebu City to participate, providing opportunities for city branding and future strategy making.

TDRI will enhance its understanding of the Philippine design industry and expand Taiwanese design brands in the Philippine market. Supported by government agencies, Taiwan's design capabilities will benefit the Philippines, fostering deeper exchanges and collaborations.

SOURCE Taiwan Design Research Institute