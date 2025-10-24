New identity signals clarity and confidence for the AI era, reinforcing the company's 'Scale at Speed™' promise

PUNE, India, Oct. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tech Mahindra (NSE: TECHM), a leading global provider of technology consulting and digital solutions to enterprises across industries, today marked its 39th anniversary with the unveiling of a refreshed brand identity - a bold yet thoughtful evolution designed to sharpen the company's competitive edge, project its forward momentum, and reinforce its leadership position in the era of AI-led transformation.

Tech Mahindra Unveils Refreshed Brand Identity to Mark 39 Years of Innovation and Impact

In a world reshaped by rapid technological change, the refreshed identity reflects who Tech Mahindra is today - agile, bold, collaborative, and discerning. Beyond a modern visual expression, it establishes a unified brand platform, provides a thoughtful approach to integrating portfolio companies, and strengthens the company's position as a globally preferred employer through a renewed employee value proposition.

As part of Tech Mahindra's three-year transformation roadmap, a renewed focus on brand has been a key strategic pillar. This brand refresh represents a powerful evolution that honors the company's heritage while redefining its vision for the future. It is inspired by Tech Mahindra's ambition to make its brand as progressive and contemporary as the transformation it delivers for clients worldwide.

Mohit Joshi, CEO & Managing Director, Tech Mahindra, said, "For nearly four decades, Tech Mahindra has been synonymous with innovation, trust, and transformation. As we step into a new era defined by AI and digital reinvention, our refreshed brand represents the next phase of our journey, one that honors our legacy while embracing the limitless opportunities ahead. This is our reintroduction to the world – the same Tech Mahindra, but with renewed clarity and intent. It signals our ambition to help global enterprises Scale at Speed™."

At the heart of the new identity is the introduction of a distinctive 'lozenge' symbol, a compact, dynamic interpretation of the Mahindra Group's iconic 'Rise' beam. The lozenge signifies focused energy, ambition, and precision, visually expressing Tech Mahindra's unique identity within the powerful Mahindra ecosystem. Anchored in Mahindra Red, the refreshed visual language introduces a modern color palette, patterns, and design system that bring greater clarity, cohesion, and impact across all global touchpoints.

Peeyush Dubey, Chief Marketing Officer, Tech Mahindra, said, "Great brands tell a clear story, and our story is one of purposeful evolution. Our research affirmed the deep trust in the Tech Mahindra name and our Mahindra heritage, so our goal was not to change the narrative but to sharpen its focus. This refreshed identity – more contemporary, confident, and cohesive – tells the world precisely who we are today: a future-ready partner built to deliver 'Scale at Speed™'. This clarity strengthens our market position, unifies our global teams, and inspires the pride that fuels exceptional performance."

Through this evolution, Tech Mahindra aims to:

Strengthen brand saliency and recall in an increasingly crowded market.

Reinforce its positioning as a future-ready transformation partner.

Inspire a renewed sense of pride and belonging among associates worldwide.

Create a unified, modern identity across portfolio companies and markets.

As the company celebrates 39 years of innovation and impact, this refresh honors its present while shaping its future, supporting its growth ambitions and reaffirming Tech Mahindra's position as a trusted digital transformation partner.

