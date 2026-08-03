Tech Week Singapore 2026: Charting the next phase of "The Infrastructure Era" across Asia

Award-winning Tech Week Singapore returns in September with Guest of Honour, Mr Tan Kiat How, Senior Minister of State for Digital Development and Information

Registration is open for Asia's most transformative tech event, bringing together government officials and senior executives from Google DeepMind, Microsoft, Horizon Quantum, European Space Agency, Mercedes-Benz AG and more

The 2026 edition is anticipated to host more than 30,000 participants across the two days, with Data Centre World Asia hosting the inaugural OCP Southeast Asia Tech Day

SINGAPORE, Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tech Week Singapore 2026 returns to the Sands Expo & Convention Centre on 29–30 September 2026. Organised by global events producer CloserStill Media, this year's edition, themed "The Infrastructure Era", will welcome Mr Tan Kiat How, Senior Minister of State for Digital Development and Information, as Guest of Honour on the first day of the event.

Tech Week Singapore is happening on 29 - 30 Sept 2026

Tech Week Singapore 2026 will see the return of its flagship co-located shows, including Cloud & AI Infrastructure, DevOps Live, Cyber Security World, Big Data & AI World, and Data Centre World. The 2026 edition is set to host over 600 regional and international speakers with special conference theatres.

"As AI moves from experimentation into enterprise operations, the question for technology leaders is no longer whether to adopt new systems, but whether the infrastructure beneath them is ready. Across Asia, that means focusing on the foundations required to scale responsibly, including resilient infrastructure, strong governance, sustainable usage of energy and the right technical capabilities," said CloserStill Media's Managing Director for Asia Pacific, Andy Kiwanuka. "Now in its 12th edition, Tech Week Singapore remains a major meeting point for the region's technology ecosystem. With the launch of Tech Week Shanghai earlier this year, we are building on that foundation to extend these conversations across Asia, connecting government, enterprise leaders and the infrastructure ecosystem shaping the next phase of digital growth."

What's New at Tech Week Singapore 2026

This year's show marks the first time the Open Compute Project (OCP) will host OCP Southeast Asia Tech Day at Data Centre World Asia, as industry leaders convene to explore how open hardware and next-generation infrastructure are accelerating Asia's digital infrastructure growth.

at Data Centre World Asia, as industry leaders convene to explore how open hardware and next-generation infrastructure are accelerating Asia's digital infrastructure growth. For the first time, Cyber Security World Asia will introduce a Live Vehicle Cyber Hackathon . The competition challenges participants to test a vehicle's cyber defences, driving innovation in AI-enabled vehicle security while bringing together future cybersecurity talent.

. The competition challenges participants to test a vehicle's cyber defences, driving innovation in AI-enabled vehicle security while bringing together future cybersecurity talent. Big Data & AI World will also host an AI Consultation Clinic by Beyondsoft, where enterprises can learn how to harness data and translate them into AI-driven business solutions.

These new additions reinforce Tech Week Singapore's role as the region's premier platform for technology decision-makers, as digital infrastructure and AI evolve hand-in-hand to unlock true enterprise transformation.

Insights from Global Industry Leaders

The wider programme will examine how organisations are applying AI, quantum computing and digital transformation strategies in practice. This year's headliners will include senior leaders from Google DeepMind, Horizon Quantum, the European Space Agency, and AI Singapore, who will take the stage across keynotes, fireside chats, and panel discussions, alongside representatives from the National Assembly of Serbia and UNICEF.

The Main Stage will welcome the following industry leaders, and more:

Dr Nicolas Heess, AI and Robotics Team Lead, Google DeepMind who will speak in a session titled Towards AGI for the Physical World: AI for General Purpose Robots

who will speak in a session titled Dr Joe Fitzsimons, Founder & CEO, Horizon Quantum, who will share insights on the quantum economy in an opening keynote titled When Computing History Repeats: The Quantum Era

who will share insights on the quantum economy in an opening keynote titled Andrea Vena, Chief Sustainability Officer, European Space Agency, who will participate in Day 1's closing keynote titled ESA's Space AI Frontier: Sustainability at Cosmic Scale

who will participate in Day 1's closing keynote titled Laurence Liew, AI Innovation Director, AI Singapore , who will speak on Day 2's opening keynote titled Building Enterprise Readiness

, who will speak on Day 2's opening keynote titled Marta A. Tomovska, Advisor to the President, National Assembly of Serbia, who will speak in a session titled Global AI Sprint: Unlocking Innovation in Governance & Business

who will speak in a session titled Kaan Cetinturk, Global CIO and Director, Digital Impact, UNICEF, who will participate in a fireside chat titled From Vision to Value

who will participate in a fireside chat titled Guillermo Veiga, Group Chief Information and Operations Officer, Standard Chartered, who will be participating in a fireside chat titled Mastering the Future of Banking: Innovation, Operations, and the New Rules of Leadership

In addition to the Tech Week Singapore main stage, each of the five co-located shows will also feature its own keynotes and theatres.

Some Headline Speakers across the shows include:

Dr Said Mirza Pahlevi, Head of Centre for Digital Talent Development, BPSDM Komdig, Ministry of Communication and Digital Affairs, Republic of Indonesia, who will speak in a keynote titled Komdigi's Role in Developing AI Talent Towards National AI Sovereignty

who will speak in a keynote titled Eugene Neo, Senior Assistant Director, MOHT, who will speak in a panel discussion titled Realising AI for Everyone: Human-Centred Innovation at Scale

who will speak in a panel discussion titled Dr. Saji PK, Director of Data Center Operations APJC & Global Services, AWS , who will present a session titled Is APAC Keeping Up with Global Data Centre Development and Innovation?

, who will present a session titled Harmen Thys Nieuwenhuis, Senior Director – Customer Experience, Klook, who will speak in a keynote titled Architecting for the Real-World Chaos: Agentic CX & The AI-Agent Customer Moat

who will speak in a keynote titled Robert Bedington, CTO, SpeQtral, who will speak in a panel titled Preparing for Quantum Computing Threats and Protecting Cryptographic Security

who will speak in a panel titled Frank Winkler, Director of Digital Transformation, Lotus's, who will speak in a keynote titled Human-Centred Platform Design – Reduce Cognitive Load, Automate Documentation & Accelerate Onboarding

Attendees can participate in activities across all Tech Week Singapore 2026 events, with opportunities to earn accredited CPD and CPE points through selected sessions. Data Centre World Asia is also expected to welcome 25% more attendees this year, reflecting the increasingly critical role of digital infrastructure in enabling AI, cloud and enterprise transformation. Along with the four shows on Level 5, it brings together the different technologies that underpin modern enterprises, allowing technology leaders and attendees to explore these priorities in one place. Senior IT leaders are expected to be present, providing attendees with high-impact networking opportunities.

Key highlights from all the co-located events include:

Cloud & AI Infrastructure Asia

Network with key industry leaders at Asia's biggest and most influential cloud infrastructure and technology event that brings together the conversations shaping cloud strategy, AI deployment, data architecture and infrastructure resilience.

Hear from key speakers in leading industries such as Standard Chartered, FedEx, China Unicorn, China Mobile International and more.

DevOps Live

Explore the latest DevOps and Cloud-Native trends at DevOps Live Asia, spotlighting the practices, tooling and culture shaping modern software delivery. From continuous integration and deployment to platform engineering and cloud-native architectures, the programme addresses the real-world challenges of operating at scale.

Gain insights from DevOps leaders from Datadog, Morgan Stanley, L'Oréal, AWS, Lotus's, and more at the DevOps & Platform Engineering Theatre

Cyber Security World Asia

Join industry leaders as they discuss emerging cybersecurity trends shaping the future of Asia Pacific. Bringing together the full enterprise technology ecosystem, the event addresses evolving threat landscapes, regulatory complexity and security architecture in an AI-driven world.

Hear about cybersecurity from organisations such as Bank of Singapore, Centre for Quantum Technologies, Cyber Security Agency of Singapore, and more.

Data Centre World Asia

Engage with the full data centre ecosystem at the 12th edition of Data Centre World Asia, where five dynamic theatres will spotlight the industry's most critical developments, bringing together thought leaders, innovators and decision-makers from across Asia.

Hear how industry leaders are driving the future of digital infrastructure from organisations such as Samsung SDI , Bridge Data Centres , Siemens Energy , NTT Data Centres and more.

, , , and more. The Live Data Centre will also feature guided tours and expert demonstrations, giving attendees a rare look into real-time operations and the latest infrastructure innovations.

The Open Compute Project (OCP) will host OCP Southeast Asia Tech Day within Data Centre World Asia, bringing speakers from Meta, Google, Micron, NVIDIA and more.

Big Data & AI World Asia

Real-world case studies from industry experts on practical applications, challenges and successes in leveraging AI technologies to drive business impact. From analytics and machine learning to governance and applied AI, discover how enterprises are turning innovation into operational scale.

Learn from key speakers representing diverse sectors, including Klook, Microsoft, Grab, and more.

Award Winning Credentials and Industry Reputation

Building on its reputation as one of Asia's leading technology events, Tech Week Singapore was recognised at the Singapore Tourism Awards 2026, where CloserStill Media clinched the Outstanding Event Organiser title. The event has also won Trade Show of the Year for the second consecutive year at Singapore MICE Awards 2026, while also being named a finalist for Event Marketing Campaign of the Year, Event Organising Team of the Year, as well as Marketing Campaign of the Year - International Trade Show at the prestigious Association of Event Organisers Excellence Awards 2026.

Tech Week Singapore 2026 has partnered with Singapore Airlines, Sentosa Development Corporation and Burnaby Solutions, giving participants access to exclusive offers that extend beyond the exhibition floor. Please find the full list of benefits and their respective terms and conditions can be found here.

For the second consecutive year, Tech Week Singapore 2026 is partnering with Singapore Airlines to offer attendees, sponsors and partners travelling to Singapore an exclusive 13% discount across all cabin classes when they book using a dedicated promotional code.

In partnership with Sentosa Development Corporation, delegates can enjoy exclusive perks, including 15% off the Sentosa Fun Discovery Pass and two complimentary island admissions, allowing them to experience more of Singapore beyond the event.

Through Burnaby Solutions, attendees, sponsors and partners can access exclusive travel offers, including up to 20% off hotel bookings. Selected hotels will also provide complimentary one-way shuttle services to the Sands Expo & Convention Centre on event days.

Registration is now open. Technology professionals can register for a complimentary pass HERE.

PR Newswire is the official media partner for Tech Week Singapore.

About CloserStill Media

CloserStill Media specialises in producing high-value, content-driven events that foster professional communities across Business Technologies, Healthcare, and Future Transport and Infrastructure sectors. CloserStill Media's portfolio includes the acclaimed Tech Week Singapore, featuring popular co-located events such as Cloud & AI Infrastructure and Data Centre World Asia.

Headquartered in London with 10 global offices, CloserStill Media operates with a robust team of 800 professionals across Singapore, the U.K., USA, Germany, and Spain. The company is recognised for its industry leadership, having won more exhibition awards than any other including accolades such as Best Exhibition, Best Event Launch, and Best Brand Expansion. For more information, visit www.closerstillmedia.com.

SOURCE CloserStill Media