Technology Meets Lifestyle: OMODA & JAECOO Ecosystem Pavilion Opens in Wuhu, Empowering Global User Ecology Upgrade

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia and WUHU, China, May 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Chery International Business Summit themed "New Era New Heights" kicked off in Wuhu, gathering global dealers, partners and media to explore overseas high-quality development. Amid robust global sales growth, OMODA & JAECOO's user ecosystem segment stood out, delivering immersive scenario displays that drew huge crowds as a core summit highlight.

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The OMODA & JAECOO Ecosystem Pavilion officially opened onsite. Spanning over 2,000 square meters, it features an innovative "Ecosystem Tree" layout with core vehicle exhibits as the main trunk, extended to outdoor leisure, pet travel and auto accessory zones, forming a complete, well-structured ecological exhibition system.

Breaking the limitations of traditional rigid static exhibition modes, the pavilion focuses on the whole life-cycle travel scenarios of real users across different regions and age groups. It specially builds diversified immersive interactive experience areas including retro personalized customization zones and outdoor all-scenario lifestyle experience spaces, restoring real daily vehicle usage environments in real time. More than 4,000 global guests participated in the on-site exchange activities. The official opening of the pavilion fully presents the brand's phased achievements in ecological layout, and also conveys the strategic determination of OMODA & JAECOO to redefine future mobility and link high-quality life, closely keeping pace with the global youth and intelligent automotive consumption trends.

The exhibition area is fully upgraded with four customized themed zones with distinctive styles, displaying mainstream star models covering urban commuting, cross-country exploration and other diversified daily travel scenarios to meet the needs of different groups of global users from diverse regional markets. Meanwhile, the pavilion builds a trendy cyber interactive experience space, equipped with immersive esports experience areas, vivid AiMOGA intelligent robot interactive shows, energetic on-site electronic music performances and exclusive supporting themed trendy experiences to engage young audiences. Against the backdrop of the increasingly competitive global automotive ecological track, OMODA & JAECOO will rely on its perfect global layout advantages to continuously polish diversified mobility ecological services, jointly create a high-quality travel life circle with global users, and steadily release brand global development potential.

SOURCE OMODA & JAECOO