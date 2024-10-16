Technosoft Automotive Days 2024 - A Must-Attend Event for Digital Transformation in Automotive Retail

SINGAPORE, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Technosoft Automotive is thrilled to announce Technosoft Automotive Days 2024, an exclusive online event scheduled for November 19-21, 2024. This event is tailored for automotive OEMs and dealers and will emphasize the advancement of digital transformation in automotive retail. It will showcase state-of-the-art solutions such as Microsoft Copilot, AI innovations, and the new Yana DMS 7.0 platform.

The event will feature industry leaders, including Fredy Tandiary (CEO of Technosoft Automotive), John Reed (Global Solutions Leader at Microsoft), and Jonathan Vargas Ruiz (Director at ABeam Consulting). Special guest speakers from General Motors and Gateway will also share their invaluable insights.

In his opening keynote, Fredy will explore the rapidly evolving landscape of automotive retail, stating, "Embracing digital transformation is essential to lead in the next era of automotive retail." He will discuss how shifts in customer behavior and the demand for personalized experiences reshape the industry, emphasizing how the Yana Automotive Solution, powered by Microsoft Copilot, enables OEMs and dealers to optimize operations and meet emerging customer expectations.

"Automotive businesses are at a critical juncture, and harnessing AI innovations like Microsoft Copilot will be vital for driving future growth," stated John from Microsoft. His session will examine how industry leaders transform customer experiences across marketing, sales, and after-sales services. He believes that by investing in organizational development and cutting-edge technologies, businesses can capitalize on emerging opportunities and stay ahead in a rapidly changing landscape.

"The future of automotive retail hinges on the ability to provide personalized experiences through digital solutions," remarked Jonathan from ABeam Consulting. In his presentation on "The Rise of Digital Touchpoints in the EV Era," he will emphasize that simply manufacturing high-quality products is no longer sufficient. Companies must find innovative ways to deliver added value to their customers through digital solutions and optimized sales processes.

The event will feature a dynamic lineup of live demonstrations, exclusive product launches, and regional sessions in local languages. Participants will have the opportunity to explore the innovative Yana 7.0 and Copilot AI solutions. Gateway and General Motors will also present his experiences with the Yana Dealer Management System (DMS), Vehicle E-commerce, AI-driven dealership transformation, showcasing how leading automotive OEMs enhance the customer buying experience and improve operational efficiency.

Secure your seat now and download the brochure for more details.

[#TSAD24 Event Registration] (https://bit.ly/TechnosoftAutomotiveDays2024EventRegistration)

SOURCE Technosoft SEA Pte. Ltd.