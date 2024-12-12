TECNO Pioneers AI Imaging with Unveiling of TECNO Image Matrix and Two AI-Powered Imaging Technologies at Future Lens 2024

CHONGQING, China, Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovative technology brand TECNO unveiled its three latest innovative breakthroughs: an all-new imaging matrix and two advanced imaging technologies. The innovative TECNO Image Matrix (TIM) is a new AI imaging "brain" that restructures and optimizes power to enhance imaging processes, power new and optimized imaging functions and create more exceptional images. Meanwhile, EVS Dynamic Shot technology perfects capture of subjects in motion, and Tap Any Zoom Dual Prism Telephoto enables more stable long-range shooting.

TECNO Image Matrix – An All-new Imaging "Brain" for the AI Era

This year, TECNO has invested heavily to become an industry leader in the realm of mobile AI technologies.

The TECNO Image Matrix structure is based on the four stages of image creation. The first layer is the Hardware Foundation Layer with the four major image processing units – camera hardware, display, SOC and sensor. The second layer, the De-construction Layer, is composed of 10 elemental imaging algorithms, such as noise reduction, stabilization and correction.

The third layer is the Engine Re-construction Layer. In this layer, TECNO built a technical core foundation called TAPS (TECNO Algorithm Process Stack) that supports the transformation of AI capabilities.This crucial and unique layer features four AI-driven imaging engines: AI RAW enhances low-light and backlit scenes, while improving image clarity, sharpness and color; AI SNAP enables lightning-fast image capture without lag, ensuring that users never miss a moment; AIGC Studio empowers a suite of tools for image enhancement and generation; and AI UT (Universal Tone) automatically restores and enhances skin tones, ensuring that portrait images reflect true-to-life beauty.

EVS Dynamic Snapshot – Capturing Subjects in Motion with Crystal Clarity

EVS Dynamic Snapshot technology overcomes the limitations of traditional snapshot methods and the light intake constraints of compact cameras to enhance the camera's ability to capture motion.

Whereas traditional cameras collect pixels frame-by-frame, TECNO's solution captures the complete motion path of a subject. The technology focuses solely on moving subjects, using EVS pixels to record motion data. By combining traditional CMOS with DVS high-frequency circuits, EVS Dynamic Snapshot captures ultra-dense motion data.

Whether capturing a majestic bird in flight or high-speed motorsports action, this next-generation tailor-made technology allows users to take high-speed, crystal-clear dynamic snapshots better than ever.

Tap Any Zoom Dual Prism Telephoto – Super Stable Zoom to Eliminate Blurring

The technology addresses the three major challenges of telephoto shooting, namely focusing difficulties, frequent blurring and non-existent room for re-framing.

TECNO's Tap Any Zoom technology employs a dual prism design, lens-shift optical image stabilization and intelligent AI algorithms to help users capture incredible telephoto shots.

Simply by double-tapping a subject that you want to capture (in 1x/0.6x scene mode), the camera instantly zooms to the optimal level (up to 30x) for fast and precise framing. The lens-shift optical image stabilization, together with the dual-prism wide swing angle, effectively mitigates external vibrations, ensuring shots are sharp, stable and crystal clear.

The dual prism offers an expansive shooting area, with the ability to capture images up to with 14 times the zoom of a standard 125mm focal length lens. This enables ultra-wide-angle capture with greater focal length and perspective, while a long-range scanning function and 400MP pixel auto-assembly ensure perfect high-resolution imagery. Meanwhile, the telephoto sweep function stitches full-frame shots without distortion, creating high quality shots with re-framing freedom.

Future Lens 2024: Beyond the Innovations

The Future Lens 2024 event proved to be another valuable event for all attendees, who gained behind-the-scenes insights into TECNO's latest imaging technologies. As its latest Future Lens event ends, TECNO is strengthening its commitment to breaking boundaries in imaging excellence, standing up as a pioneer of AI innovations while continuing to pursue enhancements in the mobile imaging experience. In line with its "Stop At Nothing" brand philosophy, TECNO aims to provide consumers, especially those in often overlooked emerging markets, with more powerful, intuitive, and creative solutions.

SOURCE TECNO Mobile Limited