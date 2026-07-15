TECO Showcases Powertrain and Motion Solutions at Taiwan Expo in Japan

Complete TJM Series Robotic Joint Modules Debut

TOKYO, July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TECO Electric & Machinery Co. (TWSE:1504), together with its Japanese subsidiary TECO Japan (TEJ), is participating in Taiwan Expo in Japan, held in Tokyo from July 15–17. Targeting Japan's demand for intelligent manufacturing, electrified mobility and robotics, TECO showcases robotic joint modules, EV powertrain systems and high-payload commercial UAV powertrain systems, demonstrating its expansion from core motor technologies into integrated powertrain and motion solutions.

TECO Japan showcases the complete TJM Series robotic joint modules at Taiwan Expo in Japan.

TECO President Fei-Yuan Kao stated, "Japan is a leading global market for electromechanical systems, industrial automation and smart manufacturing, and a key focus of TECO's global expansion. Through the exhibition, TECO aims to strengthen brand visibility, deepen local industry partnerships and creating new business opportunities."

As AI adoption accelerates demand for robotics, a highlight of TECO's exhibition is the first complete showcase of the TJM Series robotic joint modules, including the M1-140, winner of the 2026 Taiwan Excellence Gold Award. The series comprises five sizes with rated torque ranging from 17 Nm to 361 Nm, peak torque up to 484 Nm, and a lightest module weighing only 0.7 kg. Designed for humanoid robots, quadruped robots and intelligent automation equipment, the platform delivers high precision, high torque density and modular flexibility.

TECO also showcases its T Power Pro 400 kW Hairpin Oil-Cooled Direct Drive Motor. Delivering up to 400 kW of output with efficiency exceeding 97.5%, the motor is more than 30% smaller than conventional motors while offering higher power density and reliability. Its 'One Platform, Multiple Applications' design supports demanding electric bus operations. Leveraging the same Hairpin platform, TECO has expanded its motor technology into high-payload commercial drone systems. Each motor generates more than 75 kg of maximum thrust and supports 50-150 kg-class UAV platforms for logistics, solar panel cleaning, firefighting and smart agriculture.

Established in 1992, TECO Japan is expanding beyond its motor business into EV powertrain systems and robotic joint modules. Through Taiwan Expo, TECO demonstrates its transformation into an integrated solutions provider. Leveraging TECO Japan's local expertise and TECO's global R&D and manufacturing capabilities, the company aims to become a trusted long-term partner in Japan.

About TECO

Founded in 1956, TECO Electric & Machinery (TWSE:1504) is a global leader in industrial motors and smart energy solutions. TECO leads Taiwan's offshore wind substation market and holds over 85% of its electric bus powertrain market. https://www.teco.com.tw/zh-tw/

SOURCE TECO Electric & Machinery Co.