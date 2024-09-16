Temple Mall Presents "Blue-and-White Porcelain Impressions" Art Experience

Collaborating with Local Artist Angel Hui to Explore the Beauty of a Millennia-old Cultural Treasure

Temple Mall presents a themed event and exhibition celebrating blue-and-white porcelain, inviting the public to explore and appreciate the rich heritage of this millennia-old cultural treasure

In collaboration with emerging artist Angel Hui , the exhibition blends the aesthetics of blue-and-white porcelain with the local culture of Wong Tai Sin District, to craft and debut new art pieces, including a reinterpretation of the classic embroidered goldfish on plastic bags

A striking 4-meter-tall kaleidoscopic installation inspired by blue-and-white porcelain will be on display, along with a variety of blue-and-white-porcelain-themed art gifts available for redemption by shoppers

HONG KONG, Sept. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue-and-white porcelain, renowned for its jade-like surface and cloud-like blue patterns, is celebrated as a treasured cultural artifact with a history spanning thousands of years in China. In its ongoing commitment to promoting cultural heritage, Temple Mall is presenting the "Blue-and-White Porcelain Impressions" art event, running from now until 31 October. The event features an exhibition and photo-worthy installations centred around blue-and-white porcelain.

Blue-and-White Porcelain Impressions Art Experience

Local artist Angel Hui has been invited to create four new works that blend the rich traditions of this ancient art form with the unique culture of Wong Tai Sin. Through these artistic expressions, the event seeks to offer the public an opportunity to appreciate the enduring beauty of this millennia-old treasure.

Collaborating with artist Angel Hui to create new blue-and-white porcelain works, inspired by Wong Tai Sin

In collaboration with Temple Mall, Angel Hui has created four blue-and-white porcelain pieces inspired by the distinctive character of Wong Tai Sin. Growing up in the area, Hui often draws from everyday life in her art. Her latest works capture the essence of Wong Tai Sin, reflecting authentic Hong Kong culture. Themes include the local "worshipping and blessing" traditions, the Wong Tai Sin Temple, and the classic "one pot, two pieces" custom of Hong Kong tea houses. Hui masterfully integrates these elements with porcelain patterns from the Yuan, Ming, and Qing dynasties, creating a seamless blend of history and modernity.

In addition to her blue-and-white porcelain works, Hui is also renowned for her embroidered goldfish on plastic bags, a classic series that was previously exhibited at Art Basel Hong Kong. To complement the event's theme, Hui has recreated nine blue-and-white embroidered fighting fish, which are now on display at the mall, bringing her iconic work to life once again.

For those looking to explore the culture and history of blue-and-white porcelain, the interactive exhibition on the mall's first floor provides a rich experience. Visitors can trace the evolution of blue-and-white porcelain through the Yuan, Ming, and Qing dynasties, view Hui's new creations for the event up close, and discover other works of hers previously exhibited at the Hong Kong Museum of Art.

Join Angel Hui for an immersive Blue-and-White Porcelain Art Workshop

To promote the cultural heritage of blue-and-white porcelain, Angel Hui will be hosting a workshop at Temple Mall on 5 October. This workshop offers participants an opportunity to gain a deeper understanding of the art of blue-and-white porcelain and to discover the joy of creative expression. During the session, Hui will personally guide attendees in painting elegant and refined blue-and-white patterns. Link Up members can join the workshop upon specified spending in the mall.

Additionally, on the weekends of 5-6 and 12-13 October, Temple Mall North will host a weekend art and cultural market, where Hui will also be present. Visitors can explore and take home beautifully crafted cultural and creative items.

Step into an enchanting world of blue-and-white porcelain with a four-metre-tall kaleidoscope installation

During the event, Temple Mall will offer the public a feast for the senses, blending visual art and cultural heritage. Visitors can immerse themselves in the unique charm of blue-and-white porcelain through various art installations and exhibitions. The highlight of the event is undoubtedly the nearly four-metre-tall "Blue-and-White Kaleidoscope" installation at the North Wing. This stunning piece features a giant ceramic flower atop the kaleidoscope, alongside a classical blue-and-white porcelain screen, creating an atmosphere steeped in the artistry of this ancient tradition. As visitors step inside the kaleidoscope, they will be surrounded by a dazzling array of reflections, where the beautiful blue-and-white patterns merge with mirrored surfaces to provide a fully immersive visual experience, allowing them to deeply appreciate the beauty of the blue-and-white porcelain world.

Limited-edition blue-and-white themed CAMEL Thermos and other artistic gifts

From 2 September to 31 October, shoppers at Temple Mall who spend a specified amount and register as Link Up members can redeem exclusive blue-and-white themed art gifts designed by Angel Hui. These gifts include a special edition blue-and-white porcelain thermos, created in collaboration with the iconic Hong Kong brand CAMEL, and an adorable cat-themed cup produced in Jingdezhen, a town renowned for its porcelain. Also included in the offerings is a tea gift box set from the popular brand "MZK Life Store". Additionally, the four new blue-and-white porcelain works inspired by the Wong Tai Sin community and created by Hui for this event have been made into coasters, available for redemption. These items provide a unique way to incorporate the timeless art of blue-and-white porcelain into everyday life.

All activities mentioned above are subject to terms and conditions, and the event details are subject to change without prior notice.

Temple Mall "Blue-and-White Porcelain Impressions" event details:

Date: 2 September 2024 to 31 October 2024

Time: 11:00 am to 8:00 pm

Venue: Temple Mall North

For more information, please visit https://www.linkhk.com/tc/promotion/694?ppt=1

Download images: https://bit.ly/4gp1X4l

