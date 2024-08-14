TENCENT ANNOUNCES 2024 SECOND QUARTER RESULTS

HONG KONG, Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tencent Holdings Limited (HKEX: 00700 (HKD Counter) and 80700 (RMB Counter), "Tencent" or the "Company"), a world-leading Internet and technology company in China, today announced the unaudited consolidated results for the second quarter ("2Q2024") ended Jun 30, 2024.

Mr. Ma Huateng, Chairman and CEO of Tencent, said, "Our second quarter 2024 results demonstrated the strengths of our platform plus content strategy. Our Domestic Games revenue resumed growth, and our International Games revenue accelerated growth, due to increased user engagement at several of our evergreen titles, and the successful launches of certain new games. Tencent Video achieved notable audience and subscriber growth with drama series developed from China Literature IP and produced internally. Looking forward, we continue to invest in our platforms and technologies including AI, enabling us to create new business value and better serve user needs."

2Q2024 Financial Highlights
Revenues: +8% YoY; gross profit: +21% YoY; non-IFRS[1] operating profit*: +27% YoY

  • Total revenues were RMB161.1 billion (USD22.6 billion[2]), up 8% over the second quarter of 2023 ("YoY").
  • Gross profit was RMB85.9 billion (USD12.1 billion), up 21% YoY.
  • On a non-IFRS basis, which is intended to reflect core earnings by excluding certain one-time and/or non-cash items:
    • Operating profit* was RMB58.4 billion (USD8.2 billion), up 27% YoY. Operating margin* increased to 36% from 31% last year.
    • Profit for the period was RMB58.4 billion (USD8.2 billion), up 51% YoY.
    • Profit attributable to equity holders of the Company for the quarter was RMB57.3 billion (USD8.0 billion), up 53% YoY.
    • Basic earnings per share were RMB6.151. Diluted earnings per share were RMB6.014.
  • On an IFRS basis:
    • Operating profit* was RMB50.7 billion (USD7.1 billion), up 40% YoY. Operating margin* increased to 31% from 24% last year.
    • Profit for the period was RMB48.4 billion (USD6.8 billion), up 79% YoY. 
    • Profit attributable to equity holders of the Company for the quarter was RMB47.6 billion (USD6.7 billion), up 82% YoY.
    • Basic earnings per share were RMB5.112. Diluted earnings per share were RMB4.994.
  • Total cash was RMB415.2 billion (USD58.3 billion) and free cash flow was RMB40.4 billion (USD5.7 billion), +35% YoY. Net cash position totalled RMB71.8 billion (USD10.1 billion).
  • Fair value of our shareholdings[3] in listed investee companies (excluding subsidiaries) totalled RMB564.5 billion (USD79.2 billion) and the carrying book value of our unlisted investments was RMB327.4 billion (USD45.9 billion). 
  • During the second quarter of 2024, the Company repurchased approximately 103.7 million shares on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange for a consideration of approximately HKD37.5 billion. In addition, the Company paid approximately HKD31.7 billion for the final dividend in respect of the year ended 31 December 2023.

1 Non-IFRS adjustments excludes share-based compensation, M&A related impact such as net (gains)/losses from investee companies, amortisation of intangible assets, impairment provisions/(reversals), SSV & CPP, income tax effects and others

2 Figures stated in USD are based on USD1 to RMB7.1268

3 Including those held via special purpose vehicles, on an attributable basis

* Since the fourth quarter of 2023, certain items have been reclassified from above to below the operating profit line. Historical comparative figures have been restated accordingly. Please refer to the earnings announcement for details. 

2Q24 Business Review and Outlook

  • Video Accounts' total user time spent substantially increased year-on-year, as we enhanced recommendation algorithms and provided more local content. We are strengthening our transaction capabilities in a systematic way, in order to deliver seamless shopping experiences to users and drive sales for merchants.

  • Mini Programs' total user time spent increased over 20% year-on-year, benefitting from their robust commerce and content ecosystem. GMV facilitated by Mini Programs grew at a double-digit percentage rate year-on-year. Total gross receipts of Mini Games increased over 30% year-on-year.

  • We upgraded and rebranded Tencent Channels, a community-based platform which grew out of QQ, enabling moderators to manage their channels via customisable tools, and users to interact via text, image and live streaming. Users can now join Tencent Channels from Weixin and from game apps, as well as from QQ.

  • Tencent Video released several popular drama series, driving long-form video subscriptions growth of 13% year-on-year to 117 million[4]. For example, "Joy of Life 2" and "The Legend of Shen Li" were the first and second most watched drama series on China online video platforms during the first half of 2024[5]. Both drama series were based on China Literature's web novel IPs, produced by New Classics Media, and broadcast on Tencent Video.

  • Tencent Music strengthened cooperation with labels and artists, released original soundtracks for Tencent Video popular drama series, and provided live music experiences through offline events and concert tours. Music subscriptions increased 18% year-on-year to 117 million[6].

  • We revitalised our flagship Domestic Games, Honour of Kings and Peacekeeper Elite, which each resumed year-on-year growth in gross receipts in the second quarter of 2024. Naruto Mobile reached a new milestone of 10 million monthly average DAU in May 2024. DnF Mobile, a newly released game, reactivated millions of IP fans and is retaining players well, positioning it to become our next evergreen major hit.

  • Brawl Stars achieved a historical high quarterly average DAU and ranked third internationally among all mobile games measured by DAU[7], benefitting from frequent content updates and social features. The game's gross receipts grew more than tenfold year-on-year.

  • We upgraded our advertising technology platform to analyse user interests over a longer time horizon and process signals more frequently, enabling us to gain deeper user insights and provide more relevant advertising recommendations.

  • Leveraging our top-tier foundation model, Tencent Hunyuan, we released our AI assistant application, Yuanbao, to the public. Yuanbao possesses competitive strengths including accurate image understanding, advanced natural language processing, and AI search enhanced by our unique content ecosystem.

4 The average daily number of subscriptions for the second quarter of 2024; year-on-year growth rate was calculated based on restated comparative figure

5 By video views across all online platforms in China for the first half of 2024, according to Enlightent

6 The average number of subscriptions as of the last day of each month during the second quarter of 2024

7 By average DAU in the second quarter of 2024, according to Sensor Tower

Operating Metrics

As at

30 June

2024

As at

30 June

2023

Year-

on-year

change

As at

31 March

2024

Quarter-on-
quarter

change

(in millions, unless specified)






Combined MAU of Weixin               

  and WeChat

1,371

1,327

3 %

1,359

0.9 %






Mobile device MAU of QQ                                     

571

571

stable

553

3 %






Fee-based VAS registered

  subscriptions#

263

234

12 %

260

1 %






#      Adjusted as the average daily number of subscriptions during the quarter, since the first quarter of 2024

2Q24 Management Discussion and Analysis

Revenues from VAS increased by 6% year-on-year to RMB78.8 billion for the second quarter of 2024. International Games revenues were RMB13.9 billion, up by 9% in both reported and constant currency terms, primarily driven by a strong performance from PUBG Mobile and enhanced popularity for Supercell's games. Gross receipts for International Games grew at a substantially faster rate than revenues. Domestic Games revenues resumed year-on-year growth, up by 9% to RMB34.6 billion, driven by increased revenue from VALORANT and the successful launch of DnF Mobile. Gross receipts growth for Domestic Games outpaced revenue growth. Social Networks revenues were RMB30.3 billion, up 2% year-on-year, supported by growth in music and long-form video subscription revenues, Mini Games platform service fees and app-based game virtual item sales, partially offset by a decline in music-related and games-related live streaming revenues.

Revenues from Online Advertising were RMB29.9 billion for the second quarter of 2024, up 19% year-on-year, primarily driven by increased revenues from Video Accounts and long-form video. Revenue from our mobile ad network declined year-on-year, due to reduced advertising budgets from certain Internet services companies.

Revenues from FinTech and Business Services increased by 4% year-on-year to RMB50.4 billion for the second quarter of 2024. FinTech Services revenue growth decelerated to a low single-digit percentage rate, impacted by further moderation in commercial payment revenue growth that reflected slow consumption spending, alongside a decline in consumer loan services revenue due to stronger risk control measures, while wealth management services revenues experienced double-digit percentage growth. Business Services revenues achieved a teens growth rate, driven by a rise in cloud services revenues, which included improved monetisation of WeCom, as well as higher eCommerce technology service fees within Video Accounts.

For other detailed disclosure, please refer to our website https://www.tencent.com/en-us/investors.html, or follow us via Weixin Official Account (Weixin ID: Tencent_IR).

About Tencent
Tencent uses technology to enrich the lives of Internet users.

Our communication and social services, Weixin and QQ, connect users with each other and with digital content and services, both online and offline, making their lives more convenient. Our targeted advertising service helps advertisers reach out to hundreds of millions of consumers in China. Our FinTech and business services support our partners' business growth and assist their digital upgrade.

Tencent invests heavily in talent and technological innovation, actively promoting the development of the Internet industry. Tencent was founded in Shenzhen, China, in 1998. Tencent has been listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong since 2004. 

Non-IFRS Financial Measures
To supplement the consolidated results of the Group prepared in accordance with IFRS, certain additional non-IFRS financial measures (in terms of operating profit, operating margin, profit for the period, profit attributable to equity holders of the Company, basic EPS and diluted EPS) have been presented in this press release. These unaudited non-IFRS financial measures should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for, measures of the Group's financial performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. In addition, these non-IFRS financial measures may be defined differently from similar terms used by other companies.

The Company's management believes that the non-IFRS financial measures provide investors with useful supplementary information to assess the performance of the Group's core operations by excluding certain non-cash items and certain impact of investment-related transactions. In addition, non-IFRS adjustments include relevant non-IFRS adjustments for the Group's major associates based on available published financials of the relevant major associates, or estimates made by the Company's management based on available information, certain expectations, assumptions and premises.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements relating to the business outlook, estimates of financial performance, forecast business plans and growth strategies of the Company. These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to the Company and are stated herein on the basis of the outlook at the time of this press release. They are based on certain expectations, assumptions and premises, some of which are subjective or beyond our control. These forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect and may not be realised in the future. Underlying these forward-looking statements are a lot of risks and uncertainties. In light of the risks and uncertainties, the inclusion of forward-looking statements in this press release should not be regarded as representations by the Board or the Company that the plans and objectives will be achieved, and investors should not place undue reliance on such statements.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT 

RMB in millions, unless specified


Unaudited

Unaudited

2Q2024

 

2Q2023

Restated*

2Q2024

 

1Q2024

 

Revenues

161,117

149,208

161,117

159,501

VAS

78,822

74,211

78,822

78,629

Online Advertising

29,871

25,003

29,871

26,506

FinTech and Business Services

50,440

48,635

50,440

52,302

Others

1,984

1,359

1,984

2,064

Cost of revenues

(75,222)

(78,368)

(75,222)

(75,631)

Gross profit

85,895

70,840

85,895

83,870

Gross margin

53 %

47 %

53 %

53 %

Selling and marketing expenses

(9,156)

(8,310)

(9,156)

(7,536)

General and administrative expenses

(27,491)

(25,419)

(27,491)

(24,809)

Other gains/(losses), net

1,484

(828)*

1,484

1,031

Operating profit

50,732

36,283*

50,732

52,556

  Operating margin

31 %

24%*

31 %

33 %

Net gains/(losses) from investments
   and others

(654)

598*

(654)

656

Interest income

3,850

3,419*

3,850

4,248

Finance costs

(3,112)

(3,291)

(3,112)

(2,826)

Share of profit/(loss) of associates and
   joint ventures, net

7,718

1,159

7,718

2,186

Profit before income tax

58,534

38,168

58,534

56,820

Income tax expense

(10,168)

(11,145)

(10,168)

(14,169)

Profit for the period

48,366

27,023

48,366

42,651






Attributable to:

    Equity holders of the Company

47,630

26,171

47,630

41,889

    Non-controlling interests

736

852

736

762






Non-IFRS operating profit

58,443

46,055*

58,443

58,619

Non-IFRS profit attributable to equity
  holders of the Company

57,313

37,548

57,313

50,265






Earnings per share for profit
   attributable to equity holders of
   the Company

(in RMB per share)




- basic

5.112

2.761

5.112

4.479

- diluted

4.994

2.695

4.994

4.386

* Since the fourth quarter of 2023, certain items have been reclassified from above to below the operating profit line. Historical comparative figures have been restated accordingly. Please refer to the earnings announcement for details.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME 

RMB in millions, unless specified


Unaudited

2Q2024

2Q2023

Profit for the period

48,366

27,023

Other comprehensive income, net of tax:

Items that may be subsequently reclassified to profit or loss

Share of other comprehensive income of associates and joint ventures

139

424

Transfer of share of other comprehensive income to profit or loss upon disposal
  and deemed disposal of associates and joint ventures

17

(23)

Transfer to profit or loss upon disposal of financial assets at fair value through
  other comprehensive income

-

(3)

Net gains from changes in fair value of financial assets at fair value through other
  comprehensive income

12

17

Currency translation differences

(242)

17,560

Net movement in reserves for cash flow hedges

(921)

31

Items that will not be subsequently reclassified to profit or loss

Share of other comprehensive income of associates and joint ventures

(379)

(743)

Net gains/(losses) from changes in fair value of financial assets at fair value
  through other comprehensive income

25,905

(20,673)

Currency translation differences

151

2,742

24,682

(668)

Total comprehensive income for the period

73,048

26,355

Attributable to:

    Equity holders of the Company

71,703

24,416

    Non-controlling interests

1,345

1,939

OTHER FINANCIAL INFORMATION 

RMB in millions, unless specified


Unaudited

2Q2024

1Q2024

2Q2023

EBITDA (a)

62,902

65,094

51,918

Adjusted EBITDA (a)

68,518

69,259

56,848

Adjusted EBITDA margin (b)

43 %

43 %

38 %

Interest and related expenses

2,918

3,044

3,009

Net cash/(debt) (c)

71,757

92,534

17,717

Capital expenditures (d)

8,729

14,359

3,953

Note:

(a)    EBITDA is calculated as operating profit minus other gains/(losses), net, and adding back depreciation of property, plant and equipment, investment properties as well as right-of-use assets, and amortisation of intangible assets and land use rights. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as EBITDA plus equity-settled share-based compensation expenses.

(b)    Adjusted EBITDA margin is calculated by dividing Adjusted EBITDA by revenues.

(c)     Net cash/(debt) represents period end balance and is calculated as cash and cash equivalents, plus term deposits and others, minus borrowings and notes payable.

(d)    Capital expenditures consist of additions (excluding business combinations) to property, plant and equipment, construction in progress, investment properties, land use rights and intangible assets (excluding long-form video and music content, game licences and other content).

 

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

RMB in millions, unless specified

Unaudited

Audited

As at

June 30, 2024

As at

December 31, 2023

ASSETS


Non-current assets




  Property, plant and equipment

57,195

53,232

  Land use rights

23,479

17,179

  Right-of-use assets

18,800

20,464

  Construction in progress

13,463

13,583

  Investment properties

659

570

  Intangible assets

177,621

177,727

  Investments in associates

262,961

253,696

  Investments in joint ventures

7,221

7,969

  Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss

206,848

211,145

  Financial assets at fair value through other

   comprehensive income

253,436

213,951

  Prepayments, deposits and other assets

27,746

28,439

  Other financial assets

1,144

2,527

  Deferred income tax assets

31,266

29,017

  Term deposits

51,490

29,301





1,133,329

1,058,800




Current assets


  Inventories

4,387

456

  Accounts receivable

52,250

46,606

  Prepayments, deposits and other assets

92,844

88,411

  Other financial assets

5,437

5,949

  Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss

8,864

14,903

  Financial assets at fair value through other

   comprehensive income

850

-

  Term deposits

200,090

185,983

  Restricted cash

3,408

3,818

  Cash and cash equivalents

153,511

172,320





521,641

518,446




Total assets

1,654,970

1,577,246

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION (continued)

RMB in millions, unless specified


Unaudited

Audited

As at

June 30, 2024

As at

December 31, 2023

EQUITY



Equity attributable to equity holders of the Company



  Share capital

-

-

  Share premium

32,957

37,989

  Treasury shares

(3,664)

(4,740)

  Shares held for share award schemes

(3,705)

(5,350)

  Other reserves

(6,955)

(33,219)

  Retained earnings

842,048

813,911

860,681

808,591





Non-controlling interests

66,916

65,090





Total equity

927,597

873,681





LIABILITIES



Non-current liabilities



  Borrowings

152,946

155,819

  Notes payable

131,575

137,101

  Long-term payables

13,315

12,169

  Other financial liabilities

7,684

8,781

  Deferred income tax liabilities

14,223

17,635

  Lease liabilities

14,979

16,468

  Deferred revenue

4,825

3,435






339,547

351,408





Current liabilities



  Accounts payable

121,230

100,948

  Other payables and accruals

69,693

76,595

  Borrowings

52,462

41,537

  Notes payable

6,410

14,161

  Current income tax liabilities

17,046

17,664

  Other tax liabilities

4,258

4,372

  Other financial liabilities

3,784

4,558

  Lease liabilities

5,999

6,154

  Deferred revenue

106,944

86,168






387,826

352,157





Total liabilities

727,373

703,565





Total equity and liabilities

1,654,970

1,577,246

RECONCILIATIONS OF THE GROUP'S NON-IFRS FINANCIAL MEASURES TO THE NEAREST MEASURES PREPARED IN ACCORDANCE WITH IFRS

As

reported

Adjustments

Non-IFRS

RMB in millions,

unless specified

Share-based

compensation
(a)

Net
(gains)/losses
from investee
companies (b)

Amortisation of

intangible assets (c)

Impairment

provisions/
(reversals) (d)

SSV & CPP
(e)

Others
(f)

Income

tax effects
(g)

Unaudited three months ended 30 June 2024

Operating profit

50,732

6,213

1,305

190

3

58,443

Share of profit/(loss) of associates
   and joint ventures, net

7,718

926

(91)

1,313

20

9,886

Profit for the period

48,366

7,139

(3,672)

2,618

3,526

1,025

3

(561)

58,444

Profit attributable to

   equity holders

47,630

6,981

(3,726)

2,418

3,492

1,025

3

(510)

57,313

Operating margin

31 %






36 %

Unaudited three months ended 31 March 2024

Operating profit

52,556

4,694

1,249

120

58,619

Share of profit/(loss) of associates and
   joint ventures, net

2,186

1,509

(459)

1,556

699

5,491

Profit for the period

42,651

6,203

(1,476)

2,805

1,562

132

(535)

51,342

Profit attributable to

   equity holders

41,889

6,035

(1,449)

2,589

1,541

132

(472)

50,265

Operating margin

33 %






37 %

Unaudited three months ended 30 June 2023

Operating profit (Restated) *

36,283

5,551

1,023

195

3,003

46,055

Share of profit/(loss) of associates and
   joint ventures, net

1,159

1,308

(81)

1,349

128

(1)

3,862

Profit for the period

27,023

6,859

(287)

2,372

210

369

3,002

(929)

38,619

Profit attributable to

   equity holders

26,171

6,661

(162)

2,187

193

369

3,002

(873)

37,548

Operating margin (Restated) *

24 %






31 %

Note:

(a)   Including put options granted to employees of investee companies on their shares and shares to be issued under investee companies' share-based incentive plans which can be acquired by the Group, and other incentives

(b)   Including net (gains)/losses on deemed disposals/disposals of investee companies, fair value changes arising from investee companies, and other expenses in relation to equity transactions of investee companies

(c)   Amortisation of intangible assets resulting from acquisitions

(d)   Mainly including impairment provisions/(reversals) for associates, joint ventures, goodwill and other intangible assets arising from acquisitions

(e)   Mainly including donations and expenses incurred for the Group's Sustainable Social Value and Common Prosperity Programme ("SSV & CPP") initiatives 

(f)    Primarily non-recurring compliance-related costs and expenses incurred for certain litigation settlements of the Group and/or arising from investee companies

(g)   Income tax effects of non-IFRS adjustments

*  Since the fourth quarter of 2023, certain items have been reclassified from above to below the operating profit line. Historical comparative figures have been restated accordingly. Please refer to the earnings announcement for details.

SOURCE Tencent

