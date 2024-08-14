TENCENT ANNOUNCES 2024 SECOND QUARTER RESULTS

HONG KONG, Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tencent Holdings Limited (HKEX: 00700 (HKD Counter) and 80700 (RMB Counter), "Tencent" or the "Company"), a world-leading Internet and technology company in China, today announced the unaudited consolidated results for the second quarter ("2Q2024") ended Jun 30, 2024.

Mr. Ma Huateng, Chairman and CEO of Tencent, said, "Our second quarter 2024 results demonstrated the strengths of our platform plus content strategy. Our Domestic Games revenue resumed growth, and our International Games revenue accelerated growth, due to increased user engagement at several of our evergreen titles, and the successful launches of certain new games. Tencent Video achieved notable audience and subscriber growth with drama series developed from China Literature IP and produced internally. Looking forward, we continue to invest in our platforms and technologies including AI, enabling us to create new business value and better serve user needs."

2Q2024 Financial Highlights

Revenues: +8% YoY; gross profit: +21% YoY; non-IFRS[1] operating profit*: +27% YoY

Total r evenues were RMB161 .1 billion ( USD22.6 billion [2] ), up 8% over the second quarter of 2023 ("YoY").

were .1 billion ( ), up 8% over the second quarter of 2023 ("YoY"). Gross profit was RMB85.9 billion ( USD12.1 billion ), up 21% YoY.

was billion ( ), up 21% YoY. On a non-IFRS basis , which is intended to reflect core earnings by excluding certain one-time and/or non-cash items: Operating profit* was RMB58.4 billion ( USD8.2 billion ), up 27% YoY. Operating margin * increased to 36% from 31% last year. Profit for the period was RMB58.4 billion ( USD8.2 billion ), up 51% YoY. Profit attributable to equity holders of the Company for the quarter was RMB57.3 billion ( USD8.0 billion ), up 53% YoY. Basic earnings per share were RMB6.151 . Diluted earnings per share were RMB6.014 .

which is intended to reflect core earnings by excluding certain one-time and/or non-cash items: On an IFRS basis : Operating profit * was RMB50.7 billion ( USD7.1 billion ), up 40% YoY. Operating margin * increased to 31% from 24% last year. Profit for the period was RMB48.4 billion ( USD6.8 billion ), up 79% YoY. Profit attributable to equity holders of the Company for the quarter was RMB47.6 billion ( USD6.7 billion ), up 82% YoY. Basic earnings per share were RMB5.112 . Diluted earnings per share were RMB4.994 .

: Total cash was RMB415.2 billion ( USD58.3 billion ) and free cash flow was RMB40.4 billion ( USD5.7 billion ), +35% YoY. Net cash position totalled RMB71 .8 billion ( USD10.1 billion ).

was ( ) and was ( ), +35% YoY. totalled .8 billion ( ). Fair value of our shareholdings [3] in listed investee companies (excluding subsidiaries) totalled RMB564.5 billion ( USD79 .2 billion) and the carrying book value of our unlisted investments was RMB327 .4 billion ( USD45.9 billion ).

in listed investee companies (excluding subsidiaries) totalled ( .2 billion) and the carrying book value of our unlisted investments was .4 billion ( ). During the second quarter of 2024, the Company repurchased approximately 103.7 million shares on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange for a consideration of approximately HKD37.5 billion . In addition, the Company paid approximately HKD31.7 billion for the final dividend in respect of the year ended 31 December 2023 .

1 Non-IFRS adjustments excludes share-based compensation, M&A related impact such as net (gains)/losses from investee companies, amortisation of intangible assets, impairment provisions/(reversals), SSV & CPP, income tax effects and others 2 Figures stated in USD are based on USD1 to RMB7.1268 3 Including those held via special purpose vehicles, on an attributable basis * Since the fourth quarter of 2023, certain items have been reclassified from above to below the operating profit line. Historical comparative figures have been restated accordingly. Please refer to the earnings announcement for details.

2Q24 Business Review and Outlook

Video Accounts ' total user time spent substantially increased year-on-year, as we enhanced recommendation algorithms and provided more local content. We are strengthening our transaction capabilities in a systematic way, in order to deliver seamless shopping experiences to users and drive sales for merchants.





' total user time spent substantially increased year-on-year, as we enhanced recommendation algorithms and provided more local content. We are strengthening our transaction capabilities in a systematic way, in order to deliver seamless shopping experiences to users and drive sales for merchants. Mini Programs ' total user time spent increased over 20% year-on-year, benefitting from their robust commerce and content ecosystem. GMV facilitated by Mini Programs grew at a double-digit percentage rate year-on-year. Total gross receipts of Mini Games increased over 30% year-on-year.





' total user time spent increased over 20% year-on-year, benefitting from their robust commerce and content ecosystem. GMV facilitated by Mini Programs grew at a double-digit percentage rate year-on-year. Total gross receipts of Mini Games increased over 30% year-on-year. We upgraded and rebranded Tencent Channels , a community-based platform which grew out of QQ, enabling moderators to manage their channels via customisable tools, and users to interact via text, image and live streaming. Users can now join Tencent Channels from Weixin and from game apps, as well as from QQ.





, a community-based platform which grew out of QQ, enabling moderators to manage their channels via customisable tools, and users to interact via text, image and live streaming. Users can now join Channels from Weixin and from game apps, as well as from QQ. Tencent Video released several popular drama series, driving long-form video subscriptions growth of 13% year-on-year to 117 million [4] . For example, "Joy of Life 2" a nd "The Legend of Shen L i" w ere the first and second most watched drama series on China online video platforms during the first half of 2024 [5] . Both drama series were based on China Literature's web novel IPs, produced by New Classics Media, and broadcast on Tencent Video.





released several popular drama series, driving long-form video subscriptions growth of 13% year-on-year to 117 million . For example, "Joy of Life nd "The Legend of Shen L ere the first and second most watched drama series on online video platforms during the first half of 2024 . Both drama series were based on China Literature's web novel IPs, produced by New Classics Media, and broadcast on Video. Tencent Music strengthened cooperation with labels and artists, released original soundtracks for Tencent Video popular drama series, and provided live music experiences through offline events and concert tours. Music subscriptions increased 18% year-on-year to 117 million [6] .





strengthened cooperation with labels and artists, released original soundtracks for Video popular drama series, and provided live music experiences through offline events and concert tours. Music subscriptions increased 18% year-on-year to 117 million . We revitalised our flagship Domestic Games, Honour of Kings and Peacekeeper Elite , which each resumed year-on-year growth in gross receipts in the second quarter of 2024. Naruto Mobile reached a new milestone of 10 million monthly average DAU in May 2024 . DnF Mobile, a newly released game, reactivated millions of IP fans and is retaining players well, positioning it to become our next evergreen major hit.





and , which each resumed year-on-year growth in gross receipts in the second quarter of 2024. Naruto Mobile reached a new milestone of 10 million monthly average DAU in . DnF Mobile, a newly released game, reactivated millions of IP fans and is retaining players well, positioning it to become our next evergreen major hit. Brawl Stars achieved a historical high quarterly average DAU and ranked third internationally among all mobile games measured by DAU [7] , benefitting from frequent content updates and social features. The game's gross receipts grew more than tenfold year-on-year.





achieved a historical high quarterly average DAU and ranked third internationally among all mobile games measured by DAU , benefitting from frequent content updates and social features. The game's gross receipts grew more than tenfold year-on-year. We upgraded our advertising technology platform to analyse user interests over a longer time horizon and process signals more frequently, enabling us to gain deeper user insights and provide more relevant advertising recommendations.





to analyse user interests over a longer time horizon and process signals more frequently, enabling us to gain deeper user insights and provide more relevant advertising recommendations. Leveraging our top-tier foundation model, Tencent Hunyuan, we released our AI assistant application, Yuanbao, to the public. Yuanbao possesses competitive strengths including accurate image understanding, advanced natural language processing, and AI search enhanced by our unique content ecosystem.

4 The average daily number of subscriptions for the second quarter of 2024; year-on-year growth rate was calculated based on restated comparative figure 5 By video views across all online platforms in China for the first half of 2024, according to Enlightent 6 The average number of subscriptions as of the last day of each month during the second quarter of 2024 7 By average DAU in the second quarter of 2024, according to Sensor Tower

Operating Metrics

As at 30 June 2024 As at 30 June 2023 Year- on-year change As at 31 March 2024 Quarter-on-

quarter change

(in millions, unless specified)











Combined MAU of Weixin and WeChat 1,371 1,327 3 % 1,359 0.9 %











Mobile device MAU of QQ 571 571 stable 553 3 %











Fee-based VAS registered subscriptions# 263 234 12 % 260 1 %











# Adjusted as the average daily number of subscriptions during the quarter, since the first quarter of 2024

2Q24 Management Discussion and Analysis

Revenues from VAS increased by 6% year-on-year to RMB78.8 billion for the second quarter of 2024. International Games revenues were RMB13.9 billion, up by 9% in both reported and constant currency terms, primarily driven by a strong performance from PUBG Mobile and enhanced popularity for Supercell's games. Gross receipts for International Games grew at a substantially faster rate than revenues. Domestic Games revenues resumed year-on-year growth, up by 9% to RMB34.6 billion, driven by increased revenue from VALORANT and the successful launch of DnF Mobile. Gross receipts growth for Domestic Games outpaced revenue growth. Social Networks revenues were RMB30.3 billion, up 2% year-on-year, supported by growth in music and long-form video subscription revenues, Mini Games platform service fees and app-based game virtual item sales, partially offset by a decline in music-related and games-related live streaming revenues.

Revenues from Online Advertising were RMB29.9 billion for the second quarter of 2024, up 19% year-on-year, primarily driven by increased revenues from Video Accounts and long-form video. Revenue from our mobile ad network declined year-on-year, due to reduced advertising budgets from certain Internet services companies.

Revenues from FinTech and Business Services increased by 4% year-on-year to RMB50.4 billion for the second quarter of 2024. FinTech Services revenue growth decelerated to a low single-digit percentage rate, impacted by further moderation in commercial payment revenue growth that reflected slow consumption spending, alongside a decline in consumer loan services revenue due to stronger risk control measures, while wealth management services revenues experienced double-digit percentage growth. Business Services revenues achieved a teens growth rate, driven by a rise in cloud services revenues, which included improved monetisation of WeCom, as well as higher eCommerce technology service fees within Video Accounts.

For other detailed disclosure, please refer to our website https://www.tencent.com/en-us/investors.html, or follow us via Weixin Official Account (Weixin ID: Tencent_IR).

About Tencent

Tencent uses technology to enrich the lives of Internet users.

Our communication and social services, Weixin and QQ, connect users with each other and with digital content and services, both online and offline, making their lives more convenient. Our targeted advertising service helps advertisers reach out to hundreds of millions of consumers in China. Our FinTech and business services support our partners' business growth and assist their digital upgrade.

Tencent invests heavily in talent and technological innovation, actively promoting the development of the Internet industry. Tencent was founded in Shenzhen, China, in 1998. Tencent has been listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong since 2004.

Investor contact: [email protected]

Media contact: [email protected]

Non-IFRS Financial Measures

To supplement the consolidated results of the Group prepared in accordance with IFRS, certain additional non-IFRS financial measures (in terms of operating profit, operating margin, profit for the period, profit attributable to equity holders of the Company, basic EPS and diluted EPS) have been presented in this press release. These unaudited non-IFRS financial measures should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for, measures of the Group's financial performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. In addition, these non-IFRS financial measures may be defined differently from similar terms used by other companies.

The Company's management believes that the non-IFRS financial measures provide investors with useful supplementary information to assess the performance of the Group's core operations by excluding certain non-cash items and certain impact of investment-related transactions. In addition, non-IFRS adjustments include relevant non-IFRS adjustments for the Group's major associates based on available published financials of the relevant major associates, or estimates made by the Company's management based on available information, certain expectations, assumptions and premises.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements relating to the business outlook, estimates of financial performance, forecast business plans and growth strategies of the Company. These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to the Company and are stated herein on the basis of the outlook at the time of this press release. They are based on certain expectations, assumptions and premises, some of which are subjective or beyond our control. These forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect and may not be realised in the future. Underlying these forward-looking statements are a lot of risks and uncertainties. In light of the risks and uncertainties, the inclusion of forward-looking statements in this press release should not be regarded as representations by the Board or the Company that the plans and objectives will be achieved, and investors should not place undue reliance on such statements.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT RMB in millions, unless specified



Unaudited

Unaudited

2Q2024 2Q2023 Restated*

2Q2024 1Q2024 Revenues 161,117 149,208

161,117 159,501 VAS 78,822 74,211

78,822 78,629 Online Advertising 29,871 25,003

29,871 26,506 FinTech and Business Services 50,440 48,635

50,440 52,302 Others 1,984 1,359

1,984 2,064 Cost of revenues (75,222) (78,368)

(75,222) (75,631) Gross profit 85,895 70,840

85,895 83,870 Gross margin 53 % 47 %

53 % 53 % Selling and marketing expenses (9,156) (8,310)

(9,156) (7,536) General and administrative expenses (27,491) (25,419)

(27,491) (24,809) Other gains/(losses), net 1,484 (828)*

1,484 1,031 Operating profit 50,732 36,283*

50,732 52,556 Operating margin 31 % 24%*

31 % 33 % Net gains/(losses) from investments

and others (654) 598*

(654) 656 Interest income 3,850 3,419*

3,850 4,248 Finance costs (3,112) (3,291)

(3,112) (2,826) Share of profit/(loss) of associates and

joint ventures, net 7,718 1,159

7,718 2,186 Profit before income tax 58,534 38,168

58,534 56,820 Income tax expense (10,168) (11,145)

(10,168) (14,169) Profit for the period 48,366 27,023

48,366 42,651











Attributable to:

Equity holders of the Company 47,630 26,171

47,630 41,889 Non-controlling interests 736 852

736 762











Non-IFRS operating profit 58,443 46,055*

58,443 58,619 Non-IFRS profit attributable to equity

holders of the Company 57,313 37,548

57,313 50,265











Earnings per share for profit

attributable to equity holders of

the Company (in RMB per share)









- basic 5.112 2.761

5.112 4.479 - diluted 4.994 2.695

4.994 4.386

* Since the fourth quarter of 2023, certain items have been reclassified from above to below the operating profit line. Historical comparative figures have been restated accordingly. Please refer to the earnings announcement for details.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME RMB in millions, unless specified



Unaudited

2Q2024 2Q2023 Profit for the period 48,366 27,023 Other comprehensive income, net of tax:



Items that may be subsequently reclassified to profit or loss



Share of other comprehensive income of associates and joint ventures 139 424 Transfer of share of other comprehensive income to profit or loss upon disposal

and deemed disposal of associates and joint ventures 17 (23) Transfer to profit or loss upon disposal of financial assets at fair value through

other comprehensive income - (3) Net gains from changes in fair value of financial assets at fair value through other

comprehensive income 12 17 Currency translation differences (242) 17,560 Net movement in reserves for cash flow hedges (921) 31 Items that will not be subsequently reclassified to profit or loss



Share of other comprehensive income of associates and joint ventures (379) (743) Net gains/(losses) from changes in fair value of financial assets at fair value

through other comprehensive income 25,905 (20,673) Currency translation differences 151 2,742

24,682 (668) Total comprehensive income for the period 73,048 26,355 Attributable to:



Equity holders of the Company 71,703 24,416 Non-controlling interests 1,345 1,939

OTHER FINANCIAL INFORMATION RMB in millions, unless specified



Unaudited

2Q2024 1Q2024 2Q2023 EBITDA (a) 62,902 65,094 51,918 Adjusted EBITDA (a) 68,518 69,259 56,848 Adjusted EBITDA margin (b) 43 % 43 % 38 % Interest and related expenses 2,918 3,044 3,009 Net cash/(debt) (c) 71,757 92,534 17,717 Capital expenditures (d) 8,729 14,359 3,953

Note: (a) EBITDA is calculated as operating profit minus other gains/(losses), net, and adding back depreciation of property, plant and equipment, investment properties as well as right-of-use assets, and amortisation of intangible assets and land use rights. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as EBITDA plus equity-settled share-based compensation expenses. (b) Adjusted EBITDA margin is calculated by dividing Adjusted EBITDA by revenues. (c) Net cash/(debt) represents period end balance and is calculated as cash and cash equivalents, plus term deposits and others, minus borrowings and notes payable. (d) Capital expenditures consist of additions (excluding business combinations) to property, plant and equipment, construction in progress, investment properties, land use rights and intangible assets (excluding long-form video and music content, game licences and other content).

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION RMB in millions, unless specified

Unaudited Audited

As at June 30, 2024 As at December 31, 2023 ASSETS





Non-current assets





Property, plant and equipment 57,195

53,232 Land use rights 23,479

17,179 Right-of-use assets 18,800

20,464 Construction in progress 13,463

13,583 Investment properties 659

570 Intangible assets 177,621

177,727 Investments in associates 262,961

253,696 Investments in joint ventures 7,221

7,969 Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 206,848

211,145 Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income 253,436

213,951 Prepayments, deposits and other assets 27,746

28,439 Other financial assets 1,144

2,527 Deferred income tax assets 31,266

29,017 Term deposits 51,490

29,301









1,133,329

1,058,800







Current assets





Inventories 4,387

456 Accounts receivable 52,250

46,606 Prepayments, deposits and other assets 92,844

88,411 Other financial assets 5,437

5,949 Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 8,864

14,903 Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income 850

- Term deposits 200,090

185,983 Restricted cash 3,408

3,818 Cash and cash equivalents 153,511

172,320









521,641

518,446







Total assets 1,654,970

1,577,246

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION (continued)

RMB in millions, unless specified





Unaudited Audited



As at June 30, 2024 As at December 31, 2023

EQUITY







Equity attributable to equity holders of the Company







Share capital -

-

Share premium 32,957

37,989

Treasury shares (3,664)

(4,740)

Shares held for share award schemes (3,705)

(5,350)

Other reserves (6,955)

(33,219)

Retained earnings 842,048

813,911



860,681

808,591











Non-controlling interests 66,916

65,090











Total equity 927,597

873,681











LIABILITIES







Non-current liabilities







Borrowings 152,946

155,819

Notes payable 131,575

137,101

Long-term payables 13,315

12,169

Other financial liabilities 7,684

8,781

Deferred income tax liabilities 14,223

17,635

Lease liabilities 14,979

16,468

Deferred revenue 4,825

3,435













339,547

351,408











Current liabilities







Accounts payable 121,230

100,948

Other payables and accruals 69,693

76,595

Borrowings 52,462

41,537

Notes payable 6,410

14,161

Current income tax liabilities 17,046

17,664

Other tax liabilities 4,258

4,372

Other financial liabilities 3,784

4,558

Lease liabilities 5,999

6,154

Deferred revenue 106,944

86,168













387,826

352,157











Total liabilities 727,373

703,565











Total equity and liabilities 1,654,970

1,577,246



RECONCILIATIONS OF THE GROUP'S NON-IFRS FINANCIAL MEASURES TO THE NEAREST MEASURES PREPARED IN ACCORDANCE WITH IFRS

As reported Adjustments

Non-IFRS RMB in millions, unless specified Share-based compensation

(a) Net

(gains)/losses

from investee

companies (b) Amortisation of intangible assets (c) Impairment provisions/

(reversals) (d) SSV & CPP

(e) Others

(f) Income tax effects

(g)

Unaudited three months ended 30 June 2024 Operating profit 50,732 6,213 – 1,305 – 190 3 – 58,443 Share of profit/(loss) of associates

and joint ventures, net 7,718 926 (91) 1,313 20 – – – 9,886 Profit for the period 48,366 7,139 (3,672) 2,618 3,526 1,025 3 (561) 58,444 Profit attributable to equity holders 47,630 6,981 (3,726) 2,418 3,492 1,025 3 (510) 57,313 Operating margin 31 %













36 %

Unaudited three months ended 31 March 2024 Operating profit 52,556 4,694 – 1,249 – 120 – – 58,619 Share of profit/(loss) of associates and

joint ventures, net 2,186 1,509 (459) 1,556 699 – – – 5,491 Profit for the period 42,651 6,203 (1,476) 2,805 1,562 132 – (535) 51,342 Profit attributable to equity holders 41,889 6,035 (1,449) 2,589 1,541 132 – (472) 50,265 Operating margin 33 %













37 %

Unaudited three months ended 30 June 2023 Operating profit (Restated) * 36,283 5,551 – 1,023 – 195 3,003 – 46,055 Share of profit/(loss) of associates and

joint ventures, net 1,159 1,308 (81) 1,349 128 – (1) – 3,862 Profit for the period 27,023 6,859 (287) 2,372 210 369 3,002 (929) 38,619 Profit attributable to equity holders 26,171 6,661 (162) 2,187 193 369 3,002 (873) 37,548 Operating margin (Restated) * 24 %













31 %

Note: (a) Including put options granted to employees of investee companies on their shares and shares to be issued under investee companies' share-based incentive plans which can be acquired by the Group, and other incentives (b) Including net (gains)/losses on deemed disposals/disposals of investee companies, fair value changes arising from investee companies, and other expenses in relation to equity transactions of investee companies (c) Amortisation of intangible assets resulting from acquisitions (d) Mainly including impairment provisions/(reversals) for associates, joint ventures, goodwill and other intangible assets arising from acquisitions (e) Mainly including donations and expenses incurred for the Group's Sustainable Social Value and Common Prosperity Programme ("SSV & CPP") initiatives (f) Primarily non-recurring compliance-related costs and expenses incurred for certain litigation settlements of the Group and/or arising from investee companies (g) Income tax effects of non-IFRS adjustments

* Since the fourth quarter of 2023, certain items have been reclassified from above to below the operating profit line. Historical comparative figures have been restated accordingly. Please refer to the earnings announcement for details.

SOURCE Tencent